Donny Osmond and his famous siblings' net worths compared — who is the richest?

The Osmonds have been prominent pop culture figures since the 1970s, thanks in large part to the continued success of siblings Donny and Marie.

The sibling duo have remained in the limelight decades after they first made a splash thanks to a variety of musical and screen ventures that have spanned variety shows to reality competitions.

As a result, the family members have amassed millions in combined assets over the years, although who among them is the richest? Read on to find out…

© Getty Images Donny Osmond's net worth Donny Osmond gained fame performing with his brothers as part of the Osmonds, but really broke out with his solo career as a teen idol. He and his sister Marie hosted a variety show together, released music, and later also fronted a talk show. An 11-year long Las Vegas residency with his sister, stints on a variety of reality competitions like Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer, and tenures on Broadway have also contributed to his net worth of $8 million, per celebritynetworth.com. However, other estimates have reported it to be as high as $18 million.

© Getty Images Jimmy Osmond's net worth Youngest Osmonds member Jimmy Osmond's net worth extends far beyond his musical success, and is more attributable to his business acumen and entrepreneurial pursuits. Jimmy is president of Osmond Entertainment and oversees all their merchandising and productions. He owns several properties around the country and also worked as a producer on Michael Jackson's world tour in the '80s, earning millions at the time. Despite not possessing his brother Donny's name recognition, their net worths are the same, with Jimmy's also being $8 million.

© Getty Images Merrill Osmond's net worth The Osmonds lead singer and bassist Merrill Osmond's career has largely comprised performing with the family group, spanning to their multiple appearances on The Andy Williams Show. He has also pursued music as a solo artist, but has largely maintained a presence with the band. He is now semi-retired but continues to remain active in public life, and boasts a net worth of $5 million.

© Getty Images Marie Osmond's net worth Marie Osmond has arguably the most diverse and varied career of the siblings. As the only sister, she began her own music career at the age of 13 and earned a few country hits before relegating to performing with her siblings when they lost their fortune in the '80s. However, with the renewed popularity of Donny & Marie and her return to solo music in the later part of the decade, she achieved renewed success. She has diversified her range of talents to include acting on screen and stage, a radio show, a line of dolls with QVC, a long-running Vegas residency, and charitable work. She is the richest of the Osmond siblings, with a net worth of $10 million, although estimates have ranged as high as $20 million.