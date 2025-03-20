Strictly star announces engagement live on stage

Former Strictly professional AJ Pritchard has announced his engagement to girlfriend Zara Zoffany after the pair got together in 2022.

Appearing on stage at Thursday night's Smiley Awards, the professional dancer was left slightly speechless as host Lisa Snowdon congratulated him on his recent engagament. Reacting to Lisa's announcement, he said: "She's out there with a lovely ring on, so we are not officially out there, but now we're officially out there. And I will now post the video and me and my little fiancée and I are engaged. It's very romantic. It's out there now Zara."

Recording the moment from the audience was his proud brother Curtis, who cheered alongside the rest of attendees. As he returned to his seat, Zara met him with a huge smile on her face. AJ took his seat beside her and the engaged couple shared a kiss before giggling together about their unexpected announcement.

Curtis later joked to Lisa about the spoiling of the surprise, teasing: "It's wild me saying that he's going to be married. He was trying to keep it a secret, but now everyone knows!"

Ahead of the awards, AJ exclusively told HELLO! how his partner was the kindest person he knew. "She's so kind, she motivates me," he explained. "You know when you're feeling down, she lifts me up and always give me that support especially when you need it."

After his news he told us of the engagement: "It was quite nice to have that memory for life." He revealed that the ring was made by Zara's close friend and that his love was "caught off guard" and was "very happy" when the star popped the question.

When pressed on whether he had a date planned for the wedding, he joked: "I'll enjoy the engagement for now."

Fans of the couple were convinced that AJ had proposed to Zara during a trip to Paris, however, the dancer, said that the proposal actually took place in London's Hyde Park.

Zara had previously hinted at an engagement for the couple when she celebrated her birthday in February. Resharing a picture from one of her friends, Zara flashed a sparkling diamond ring, while her friend enthused: "Miss Engaged."



Zara has previously appeared on shows including The Royal World and The Challenge. During her appearance on the latter, she became friends with TopShop heiress Chloe Green.