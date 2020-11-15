Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard refuses to label his sexuality The I'm a Celebrity contestant doesn't want to put labels on himself

Former Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard is one of the stars making the best of life in a Welsh castle as part of the new series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The pro dancer quit the BBC dance competition earlier this year.

Now he is back in the news, no doubt fans will be wondering about his love life once more.

But as the talented 26-year-old revealed in an interview with Gay Times last year, he doesn't like to put "labels" on himself when it comes to his sexuality or his relationships.

Chatting to the magazine, AJ explained: "You never know how times will change in where you are in your life. But it is always about being happy and being true to yourself.

"Like always following your heart – obviously listen to your brain – but really just at that time in your life. It is mad that everything always has to have a label, whether it be the clothes by designers or whether you are in a relationship.

"Everybody always wants to have that label when it is not always necessary."

The dancer continued: "At that time of your life, whatever you are, or wherever you are, things always change. You can't ever say never, because you don't know what is around the corner.

AJ opened up about his sexuality

"As long as you’re happy, that is the main thing. It's something people forget way too often these days – getting so stressed thinking about what other people's opinions are or what they need to do tomorrow."

During his last series of Strictly in 2019, the dancer was partnered with social media star Saffron Barker and there were rumours that the couple were close off-screen as well.

However, romance was not in the air with Saffron, as AJ is currently dating Abbie Quinnen.

The pair went public in July last year when they enjoyed a sun-soaked holiday at the hotel Aldemar Knossos Royal on the Greek island of Crete.

AJ has been dating Abbie Quinnen for over a year

Holding hands in the photo shared on Instagram, AJ simply wrote: "Feeling HAPPY...," while fellow dancer Abbie captioned her photo: "Making memories."

The pair first met after Abbie auditioned for AJ's solo dance tour Get On The Floor Live.

AJ went on to deny reports that he and Saffron were an item, explaining to Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain: "It’s the profession, Piers.

"Obviously if you wanna make it work, you obviously do 12 hours a day in the studio. You wanna do fantastic for 12 million people live on Saturday night. You work hard."

Saffron added: "I just look at AJ as such a good friend."

