Former Strictly Come Dancing star celebrates engagement news

Annabel Croft, former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, has reason to celebrate after it was reported that her son, Charlie, is engaged.

Richard Eden revealed the news via MailOnline, adding that his fiancée is Honour Wainwright, daughter of Boodles' managing director, Michael Wainwright.

© BBC Annabel Croft's son is reportedly engaged

The columnist wrote: "He's got engaged," a friend tells me. "The family is delighted and really looking forward to the wedding. It's given everyone a boost." Adding: "He won’t be short of options for sparklers," jokes the friend.

The news comes just over a year after the shock death of Annabel's husband, yachtsman and investment banker Mel Coleman.

© Instagram Annabel's son Charlie is reportedly betrothed to Boodles scion Honour Wainwright

The tennis star previously revealed how her son spoke about losing his father. She told the publication: "Our son Charlie said it was as if a hand had come down from the sky and plucked Mel out, leaving our family with a gaping hole that will never be filled."

In addition to 27-year-old Charlie, the couple shares two daughters, Amber, 28, and Lily, 25.

© Ray Tang/Shutterstock Annabel Croft with her husband Mel in 2018

The sports star, who started rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing, praised the show for being a welcome distraction as she mourned the loss of her husband.

She told Good Morning Britain last year: "It has come at such an incredibly difficult time in my life, a very dark time, but you [Johannes] have brought so much light to my life. Honestly, you have been an angel, so thank you."

She continued: "I don't know where I would be if I hadn’t had Strictly Come Dancing during this period of time because it has been such a distraction from terrible grief. You know, I had no concept of what grief was. So, to be able to get up in the morning and have a purpose rather than just sobbing at home, even though that still happens."

Mel died just 16 weeks after being diagnosed with cancer at the age of 60.

Talking to MailOnline, Annabel said: "It's unthinkable. How can someone disappear in three months? We didn’t even know he was ill.

"On the day they said, 'Cancer, and it is everywhere,' I just went into total freefall. I was one of those wailing women in the hospital car park. Poor Mel was the one who’d been told he was going to die, and he was comforting me."