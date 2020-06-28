Strictly star Dianne Buswell delights fans with wedding photo - and it’s not what you think! The Strictly Come Dancing star lives with her partner Joe Sugg

Strictly dancer Dianne Buswell shared an intriguing photo with fans this weekend. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star posted a picture of herself standing next to her co-star AJ Pritchard – and it looked like they were bride and groom! The snapshot, which dates back to a joint performance earlier in the pair's career, showed Dianne in a white dress, tiara, and veil, while she AJ both smiled and clutched a large bouquet.

The redhead captioned the picture: "That time @ajace and I got married," adding a crying laughing emoji. Her friend and colleague then added the photo to his Stories, adding a laughing emoji and a bunch of flowers emoji alongside the caption: "What a day."

Dianne set her fans' tongues wagging last year, when they wrongly assumed that she and her partner, former Strictly contestant Joe Sugg, had got engaged. The talented pair visited Dianne's Australian homeland over Christmas, where they posed for a photo with a street sign that read: "Joseph Buswell." When the dancer captioned the picture: "It's a sign. Literally," some took it to mean that wedding bells were impending.

However, the star recently hinted that marriage might be on the agenda for the loved-up pair, when she took part in an Instagram Live with her friend and co-star Amy Dowden. Speaking about Amy's upcoming wedding to fiancé Ben Jones, the Aussie teased, "You better throw the bouquet my way," to which Amy replied: "Will I have to give Joe a little nudge?"

Dianne and AJ worked together for several years

AJ, who is dating fellow dancer Abbie Quinnen, appears to be in no hurry to get married yet, but he is making a big change to his life this year. Although Strictly is set to return this autumn (albeit in a shortened form), AJ will no longer be a part of it. The 25-year-old announced back in March that he was leaving the BBC dance competition in order to pursue other opportunities.

A statement from his agents read in part: "After four years on Strictly Come Dancing, AJ has decided the time is right to leave the show and follow his dreams to explore opportunities in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis. AJ would like to thank the team at Strictly and everyone at the BBC for giving him such a brilliant opportunity."

