Stephen Fry makes ultra-rare confession about rarely-seen husband Elliott

Stephen Fry has offered a rare glimpse into his marriage with Elliott Spencer, sharing a surprising confession about their private lifestyle.

The popular broadcaster and actor has been married to Elliott since January 2015. But the couple are famously low-key and haven't appeared publicly together for over six years.

Stephen opened up about his marriage during an upcoming appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, set to air this Saturday (22 March).

WATCH: The Adventures Of Sleepy The Bear stars and NHS Charities Together team up together for sweet campaign

Stephen explains his and Elliott's quiet lifestyle

© Getty Images The pair in the royal box at Wimbledon in 2017

Chatting with Jonathan, Stephen revealed exactly why he and Elliott avoid the public eye. The conversation began as Stephen discussed how he ended up hosting the UK version of the legendary US quiz show, Jeopardy!.

Stephen explained: "I was on The Morning Show [in the US]. I had dinner with my American agent, he said, 'What do you do when you're not called on set?'"

He continued: "I said, 'My husband and I, we don't go to Hollywood parties much, we have an early supper, watch Jeopardy!, and go to bed.'"

It was this innocent admission that ultimately led to Stephen landing the hosting job for the ITV revival of Jeopardy!, which has proved hugely popular with British audiences.

Stephen recalls how he became Jeopardy! host

© Getty Princess Beatrice chatted with Stephen Fry and Lena Dunham

Stephen shared that his American agent was surprised to learn the show wasn't already popular in the UK. "He said, 'Do you watch it in the UK?' I said, 'We don't have it in the UK.' The conversation moved on, I thought no more of it."

However, the casual chat soon turned into an exciting opportunity. Stephen said: "Two weeks later, he phones and says: 'ITV London is thrilled you're going to do Jeopardy!'"

Rare glimpse into Stephen and Elliott's marriage

© Getty Images The pair at the Rocketman UK Premiere in 2019

Earlier this year, Stephen also gave fans a rare insight into his relationship when he marked his wedding anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a throwback picture from their wedding day, Stephen wrote: "Ten happy years to the day since we were joined in marriage. I'm a lucky man."

Stephen and Elliott married in a private ceremony in Dereham, Norfolk, after quietly dating for some time. Since then, they have chosen to live their lives out of the spotlight.

Stephen shares honest thoughts about growing older

© Getty Images The pair tied the knot in 2015

Last year, Stephen spoke candidly about ageing in an interview with Brave New World. He admitted he wouldn't want to live past 100 unless his family and friends could too.

Stephen said: "Personally, I'm not particularly interested in longevity for myself. I'm interested in the idea of an old age that is as pain-free as possible and where there isn't too much cognitive loss."

He explained further: "If everybody—my family and friends—lived into their 120s, then maybe I'd be quite happy to pass 100. But as it is, I would hate to be that lonely Flying Dutchman figure, the survivor all of whose dependents and acquaintances have since died. I would find that deeply upsetting."

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday on ITV.