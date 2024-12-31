Everything to know about Stephen Fry's husband Elliott Spencer

Stephen Fry is married to fellow British comedian, actor and writer, Elliott Spencer. The pair met in 2012 and went on to tie the knot in 2015 at a register office in Dereham, Norfolk.

At the time, the former QI host wrote on X: "Gosh. @ElliottGSpencer and I go into a room as two people, sign a book and leave as one. Amazing."

© Getty Images The pair tied the knot in 2015

Who is Elliott Spencer?

Who is Elliott Spencer?

Elliott is almost 30 years Stephen's junior. The Southampton-born star is best known for his work in stand-up comedy and has also made a string of TV and radio appearances.

© Getty Images The pair at the Rocketman UK Premiere in 2019

Beyond this, he also enjoys photography and regularly attends music gigs. He also has a passion for travel which he shares with Stephen. Since tying the knot, the pair have enjoyed numerous getaways, including trips to Arizona and Florence.

When did Stephen and Elliott cross paths?

It's believed that the pair first crossed paths back in 2012, with the pair striking up a romantic connection in 2014.

Of their initial encounter, Stephen previously said on The Jonathan Ross Show: "We met at a friend’s house and I knew pretty much straight away that this was someone I wanted to spend, what I considered, the rest of my life with."

© Getty Images The pair in the royal box at Wimbledon in 2017

After a whirlwind romance, Stephen popped the all-important question one year later during a romantic date night. In a romantic gesture, Stephen slipped the ring onto the prongs of a fork while Elliott was away from the table.

Reflecting on the monumental occasion, he previously revealed: "He came back and he started chatting and he started playing with the fork and I thought, 'For God's sake look at the fork' — you don't really ever look at forks do you — and I thought, 'He's going to pick it up and the ring is going to fly off into that lady's soup…'"

Thankfully, Elliott spotted the ring just in time and it turned out to be a "very teary and splendid moment."

Stephen and Elliott married on 17 January at a local registry office in Dereham, Norfolk – just 11 days after confirming their engagement.

What have they said about their relationship?

While the duo tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, they've previously addressed their near 30-year age gap.

© Getty Images The couple have gone from strength to strength

Speaking to The Mirror about their relationship, Elliot said at the 2015 BAFTAs: "I don't care what people think. Stephen is the love of my life, the light of my life."

He added: "We laugh all the time. Humour is the binding thing in our life. I think that's what brought us together."

© Getty Images Stephen shot to fame in the 1980s

When it comes to starting a family, the pair have already discussed the prospect of starting a family one day. They don't appear to be in a rush, however, with Stephen telling The Mirror: "Elliott and I, we talked about it a bit, but we never talked about it to the extent of 'Right, so, we're going to a clinic tomorrow to talk this through to some expert.'

"We never quite got that far. It was always 'Yeah, it would be nice, wouldn't it?'"