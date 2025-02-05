Queen Camilla sparks major fan reaction during secret night out

Queen Camilla has transformed her sartorial portfolio over the last few years, and on Tuesday evening, she donned a fabulously striking garment that caught the attention of royal fans.

During an exciting night out with Helena Bonham Carter and Stephen Fry at the London Library, the 77-year-old wore a charcoal grey pleated skirt adorned with black ribbon. She paired the A-line number with a flattering fitted jacket in the same charcoal and black colour palette.

Completing her look, Camilla wore her dazzling silver Courtauld Thomson scallop-shell brooch, a piece beloved by the Queen Mother and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The ensemble featured in a series of snaps on the official Instagram account for the royal family alongside the words: "Celebrating the wonderful work of @TheLondonLibrary!

"Last night, The Queen attended a dinner to highlight the Library’s charitable work to support writers and widen access to its vast resources - including 1 million books available to borrow from its shelves.

"Her Majesty, as Patron, has supported the Library since 2012 and is a passionate champion of the benefits of reading at all ages.

"Before the dinner, The Queen met and spoke with the Library’s President, Helena Bonham Carter, and guest speaker @stephenfryactually."

Camilla's outing sparked a slew of comments from royal watchers who were not only taken with her stylish look but also her association with the Harry Potter star.

One fan wrote: "Style chic couture by HM Queen." A second added: "Her Majesty has an amazing skirt!!!" Meanwhile, a third penned: "Do I see the royal family with Bellatrix? [Heart eyes emoji]."

Meanwhile, Helena, who is the Library's first female president, donned an all-black top and skirt ensemble adorned with black ribbons. She wore her iconic raven tresses in two plaits and added a slick of red lipstick for good measure.

As for Stephen, the former QI host looked wonderfully dashing, wearing a navy blue suit which he paired with a lemon-hued shirt and red tie.

The London Library houses around one million volumes available to borrow, and well-known members have included Charles Dickens, Charles Darwin, Bram Stoker, Virginia Woolf, E.M. Forster, Daphne du Maurier, T.S. Eliot, and Ian Fleming.