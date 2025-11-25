Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The longest A-lister relationships without getting married
From Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, these star-studded partnerships prove that love can last without marriage

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell attend Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on November 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Romy JourneeAudience Writer
2 minutes ago
While we love seeing a good celebrity wedding, there are many Hollywood couples out there that have never tied the knot – and have no plans to. You may be surprised to learn some of your favorite past and present pairings never actually married, despite being together for decades, and there are plenty of different reasons why these stars never said “I do." 

From past partners that never popped the question like Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, to celebrity golden couples like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, we’re taking a look at some of the longest A-lister relationships that never resulted in marriage – and the reasons behind their choices.

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell at The Goldie Hawn Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of MindUP Gala - Arrivals at Ron Burkle's Greenacres on September 27, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)© Variety via Getty Images

The couple's decision to not marry was influenced by their past divorces

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

One of the most enduring celebrity couples in Hollywood, it’s easy to forget that Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have actually never married. The pair have been together for over 40 years, and have a blended family of four children, including acting stars Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell, but have no plans to ever wed.

Goldie opened up about the couple’s decision to CNN in 2023, saying, “We have been married, and when it doesn’t work out, it ends up to be big business…it’s always ugly.” The Death Becomes Her actress also values her freedom, adding, “I think ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important."

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Stedman Graham and Oprah Winfrey attend The Robin Hood Foundation's 2018 benefit at Jacob Javitz Center on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood)© Getty Images for Robin Hood

Oprah has called the pair's relationship a "spiritual partnership"

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey was once engaged to her longtime partner, businessman Stedman Graham, but the marriage never came to fruition. The pair have been together since 1986 but later decided they didn’t need a formal marriage to define their love.

In a 2020 article for Oprah Daily, the acclaimed host described the couple’s relationship as a “spiritual partnership," sharing how she realized she didn’t actually want to get married. “I wanted to be asked,” she confessed. “I wanted to know he felt I was worthy of being his missus, but I didn’t want the sacrifices, the compromises, the day-in-day-out commitment required to make a marriage work."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Honoree Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon attend The Humane Society Of The United States 9th Annual To The Rescue! Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 09, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Ricky has said the pair "are married for all intents and purposes"

Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon

Comedian Ricky Gervais and his partner, author and producer Jane Fallon, have been together since they met at university in 1982, but marriage is not in the cards for the pair. “We are married for all intents and purposes, everything’s shared, and actually, our fake marriage has lasted longer than a real one,” Ricky previously told The Times, adding that also his views on religion don’t align with the idea of traditional marriage.

The longtime couple have also never had children, something Jane shared her reasoning behind in a candid article for The Guardian. “I’ve never regretted not having kids,” she wrote. “Being a mother wasn’t who I was meant to be."

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 11: Actors Liev Schreiber (L) and Naomi Watts attend the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)© WireImage

Marriage was never a top priority for the pair

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Though the pair have since broken up, former acting power couple Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber never married during their 11-year relationship, though have since gone on to tie the knot with their respective current partners. The duo shares two kids, son Sasha and daughter Kai, and were rumoured to be previously engaged sometime around 2009, but marriage was never a top priority.

"We're very much together. We just don't have that certificate, and that's okay with both of us," the Mulholland Drive star told Easy Living Magazine in 2012. "Maybe one day, we'll just wake up and go 'Hey, let's do this.' And maybe not.” The couple remain on good terms, and have a positive co-parenting relationship.

NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: American actress Susan Sarandon (L) and American actor Tim Robbins (R) at the New York Film Critics Awards at Sardi's on January 15, 1989 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Catherine McGann/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Susan revealed she still meets people who were devastated by her break-up

Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins

After meeting on the set of Bull Durham (1988), Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins were together for over two decades but never married. The pair share two sons, Jack and Miles, and although the couple have been broken up for over 15 years, it’s a split many people have not taken lightly.

"I still run into people who were devastated when we broke up," Susan told The Times in 2024. The Thelma & Louise actress is not opposed to working with her former flame again, and revealed they remain on good terms, adding, “You have kids…you don’t have any choice."

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Maya began referring to Paul as her husband after a major life event

Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson

Former SNL comedienne Maya Rudolph has been in a committed relationship with filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson since 2001, with the pair sharing four children. Although she refers to the One Battle After Another director as her husband, the pair have never formally tied the knot.

During a 2018 interview with The New York Times, Maya revealed she started referring to Paul as her husband after the birth of their first daughter in 2009, because it felt “ooky” to continue saying boyfriend. The star also shared that her definition of “husband” means “he’s the father of my child, and I live with him, and we are a couple, and we are not going anywhere."

Hugh Grant and Liz Hurley attend the 20th Cesar Awards after party at the Fouquetâs on February 25, 1995 in Paris, France.(Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images)© Sygma via Getty Images

Elizabeth revealed that there "had to be something lacking" with the pair

Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley

While the couple had a 13-year high-profile romance, before splitting in 2000, Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley never opted to marry. 

Elizabeth told The Guardian in 2000 that the couple realized there “had to be something lacking," because after over a decade together they “still didn’t really want to get married and start a family." Both actors went on to get hitched with their respective partners in the future — though Elizabeth has since gotten a divorce. Despite Hugh and Elizabeth's split a while back, the two remain close to this day, even being godparents to each other’s children.

Johnny Depp and his girlfriend Vanessa Paradis arrive for the Los Angeles premiere of the movie "Sleepy Hollow" November 17, 1999. (Photo by Brenda Chase/Online USA/Newsmakers)© Getty Images,Newsmakers

Johnny opened up about why the longtime couple never married

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis were together for 14 years before their separation in 2012, and reportedly never felt the need to sanctify their union. The pair share two children, including actress Lily-Rose Depp, and ended their relationship “amicably,” according to Johnny’s publicist.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared his reason for never marrying Vanessa with Extra TV in 2010, commenting, "I never found myself needing that piece of paper…marriage is really from soul to soul, heart to heart. You don't need somebody to say, ‘Okay, you're married.'"

