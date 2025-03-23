Ellen DeGeneres' eye-popping net worth revealed amid new life in the UK

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are building a new life for themselves in the United Kingdom, leaving behind their longtime home in California.

The comedian and her actress wife relocated to the Cotswolds late last year after President Donald Trump's second election victory in November.

Since then, the couple have shared occasional glimpses of their newfound life in the countryside, away from the celebrity-heavy Montecito, where their home was based for years.

While the star left behind her media empire, her wealth has followed her to the UK. Take a look at Ellen's net worth, Portia's own net worth, and where the massive amount all comes from…

Ellen's net worth

Ellen is one of the wealthiest people in the entertainment industry, thanks to her three decades of experience in the spotlight.

© Michael Rozman Ellen boasts an impressive net worth of $500 million

Through her various endeavors in television and film, her many endorsements, several business ventures, plus one money-making means that'll surprise you, her net worth stands at an unbelievable $500 million, per celebritynetworth.com.

Where did Ellen get her fortune from?

After making waves with her stand-up during the early years of her career, especially her popular late night appearances, Ellen achieved initial success with her eponymous sitcom.

© Getty Images The actress and talk show host made millions from her eponymous show alone

The groundbreaking Ellen, which she created and starred in, ran from 1994-98 and was a ratings success during its run, particularly when it made international headlines following the title character's decision to come out, mirrored by the star's own journey.

She followed that up with her talk show, which began in 2003 and ran until 2022, a Daytime Emmys juggernaut during its nearly two decade run, cementing itself as part of modern pop culture through memorable celebrity interviews and even controversy.

She earned between $75 to $90 million during the show's peak, combined with her various earnings through her endorsements. Ellen also had a successful film career, most notably her turn as the forgetful but lovable fish Dory in Finding Nemo and its own dedicated sequel, Finding Dory.

© Getty Images She has also launched several businesses, including a lifestyle brand and a venture flipping properties

Ellen also started a record company, Eleveneleven, followed by the production company A Very Good Production, plus a lifestyle brand named ED. She and Portia also made millions buying and flipping houses throughout California, having purchased 20 properties and sold them for values ranging from $7 million to $23 million.

Portia's net worth

Portia has been a working actress since the mid-1990s, first achieving celebrity through her turn in Ally McBeal from 1998-2002 and then Arrested Development between 2003 to 2019.

© Getty Images Portia has been a working actress since the mid-1990s, although is now retired

While much of her net worth is combined with her joint ventures with Ellen, it still clocks in at a very impressive $50 million, thanks also to her several philanthropic activities.