Demi Moore's net worth revealed — and nearly half came from her divorce from Bruce Willis

Demi Moore is experiencing a career renaissance of sorts in recent years, thanks to her knockout performances in Feud: Capote vs The Swans and the new film The Substance.

The latter in particular, a body horror thriller about an aging actress who resorts to an injectable that turns her into the most "perfect" younger version of herself (played by Margaret Qualley), has attracted immense acclaim and earned the 61-year-old star major Oscar buzz.

In interviews about the film and discourse as well (The Substance is out in theaters on September 20), Demi has candidly opened up about her place in the industry, the ups and downs of her decades-long career, and growing older in a business that has historically shamed aging actresses.

The film has further sparked interest in Demi's legacy as a longtime Hollywood staple, also buoyed by her appearance in Andrew McCarthy's recent Brat Pack documentary.

Take a look at the star's net worth below, plus learn more about the film roles that have gotten her there, her other assets, and the massive divorce settlement from her ex-husband that might've helped as well…

© Getty Images Demi Moore's net worth is...

What is Demi Moore's net worth?

According to celebritynetworth.com, Demi has a massive net worth of $200 million. That mostly includes her work as an actress and producer, although real estate also plays a big part in it.

When you compare it to the other members of her family she shares a close relationship with, her younger daughters Scout and Tallulah each have a listed net worth of $3 million, while oldest Rumer has $4 million.

How much has she earned through her film and TV roles?

© Getty Images "Striptease" made Demi the world's highest paid actress

Demi immediately was seen as a breakout star in the 80's thanks to her appearances with the Brat Pack in films like St. Elmo's Fire (1985) and About Last Night… (1986).

In the 90's, however, she quickly became the world's highest paid actor, thanks to her roles in box office juggernauts like Ghost (1990), A Few Good Men (1992), Indecent Proposal (1993), and Disclosure (1994). She was also paid a whopping $12.5 million to star in Striptease (1996), which was a box office success but a critical disaster.

Her film performances became more sporadic thereafter (save for a reported $11 million paycheck for 1997's G.I. Jane), and she took brief hiatuses in the 2000s and 2010s. She did earn a significant amount as a producer on the Austin Powers movies, however.

© Instagram Demi's homes have also earned her a significant amount in assets

Demi's earnings through real estate

While married, Demi and Bruce Willis purchased several homes for themselves and their family, most notably a penthouse apartment in Central Park's San Remo building, which they purchased for $7 million in 1990.

She received the apartment after their divorce, and then put it on the market in 2015 for $75 million, over a third of her current net worth. It was ultimately sold in 2017 for $45 million. She also owns homes in Beverly Hills and Idaho.

© Getty Images The star's penthouse apartment in NYC was once her crown jewel, and it was sold for $45 million

Demi has also made earnings through her various endorsements and as an author, with her 2019 memoir Inside Out becoming a New York Times bestseller.

Demi and Bruce's divorce

In 2000, after 13 years of marriage, Demi and Bruce finalized their divorce. Their settlement remains one of the most expensive in Hollywood history, with the Die Hard star reportedly paying up to $90 million to his ex in cash and real estate.

© Getty Images Demi and Bruce's 2000 divorce remains one of the most expensive of all time

Their divorce was famously settled in just one day, after announcing their separation in 1998 and taking two years to divide their impressive estate. They remain close, however, with Demi also sharing a loving relationship with the actor's current wife Emma Heming Willis and their two daughters, while also remaining present during his ongoing battle with FTD.