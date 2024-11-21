Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi to flee the US after Trump's election win

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, reportedly plan to move to England after Donald Trump's shocking election win earlier in November.

According to The Wrap, the pair will settle in the Cotswolds, about two hours drive west of London, and plan to put their Montecito home on the market.

The 66-year-old will join celebrities like David and Victoria Beckham, Elizabeth Hurley and Kate Moss in the countryside as she leaves her home country in the aftermath of the election.

Ellen publicly endorsed the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, with a social media post in August that read, "There's nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can't wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president."

The comedian also reposted The Seneca Project's video on the women's movement, urging her followers to vote "like our lives depend on it…because they do!"

Ellen donated to Harris' campaign as well. However, the Vice President failed to reach the required number of electoral college votes.

© Getty The couple reportedly plan to move to the English countryside

Ellen was pictured visiting Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson's pub in the Cotswolds last week with Portia, further confirming their bid to settle in the English countryside.

The TV host and Portia are not the only celebrities who disagree with Trump's policies and plan to leave the US for good; a slew of stars have come forward since his win, voicing their intention to move away.

Actress Eva Longoria told Marie Claire in November that she was privileged to be able to leave the US for greener pastures and that she felt for those who would be forced to remain.

© Getty Images The comedian endorsed Kamala Harris in the election

"I had my whole adult life here [in California]," she told the publication. "But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different."

"And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it's the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to [shit] on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now."

"The shocking part is not that [Trump] won. It's that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office," she said. "If he keeps his promises, it's going to be a scary place."

Ellen and Portia will join the likes of the Beckham family and Kate Moss in the Cotswolds

She continued: "I'm privileged. I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren't so lucky. They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."

Orange is the New Black actress and trans-rights activist Laverne Cox plans to move to the Caribbean or Europe after Trump's win, as she revealed on the Just for Variety podcast.

"As a public figure, with all my privilege, I'm scared, and I'm particularly scared because I'm a public figure. I feel like I could be targeted. I think they spent close to $100 million on anti-trans ads," she explained of her decision to move.

© Getty Images Eva Longoria also plans to move out of the US after the election result

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner made us of her British passport and left the US shortly before the election, citing the growing political tension as the reason for her departure.

"The gun violence, Roe v. Wade being overturned, everything just kind of piled on," she told Harper's Bazaar. "After the Uvalde [school] shooting, I knew it was time to get the [expletive] out of there.