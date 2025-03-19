Ellen DeGeneres officially cuts ties with the US and lists Montecito villa with chef's kitchen

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi swapped California dreaming for serenity in the British countryside when they relocated across the pond last year.

The former talk show host, who wed the Arrested Development actress in 2008, moved into a farmhouse in the celeb-adored Cotswolds area after deciding to flee the States.

Now, Ellen and Portia have made their emigration more official by listing the last remaining home in their US property portfolio – specifically, their former Montecito beach bungalow.

© Instagram Ellen and Portia moved to the UK last year

Though it wasn't Ellen and Portia's main residence in the States – they once owned another Montecito property with a heftier price tag – the couple no doubt relished spending time at this serene, villa-style hideaway just a few steps from Butterfly Beach.

Ellen DeGeneres' surprisingly humble beach house they're selling

According to Riskin Partners Estate Group, the lavish mid-century-style property

The structure was built in the 1950s but was remodeled in 2012. Judging by the photographs, the home was redesigned completely but interior experts seemingly kept to its mid-century roots by way of décor.

Ellen DeGeneres' villa in Montecito is up for sale View post on Instagram

In comparison with other neighbouring properties, Ellen and Portia's former beachfront haven is surprisingly humble.

It comes with just two bedrooms and two bathrooms, which is perhaps why they treated it as a secondary, more intimate residence.

However, it's not short on luxury.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

The specifications listed on the website describe the house as having a chef-style kitchen, fitted with Portuguese limestone countertops, a private terrace, a primary suite with a spa-like bathroom and free-standing bath, plus its own enclosed patio.

The villa also comes with a "garden oasis", complete with fruit trees, tall palms and plenty more greenery, adding a luxury botanical feel to the entire outside space, as well as total privacy from neighbors and beachgoers.

© Instagram Ellen shared this photograph of the view from her new home in the Cotswolds

Ellen DeGeneres' expansive property portfolio

In addition to their pared-back bungalow, Ellen and Portia were also once the proud owners of a more generously sized property in Montecito.

The other house was made up of five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, an enormous modern kitchen and plenty of space for hosting both inside and outside.

© Getty Ellen and Portia's former villa is close to the beach

Similar to their villa, the mansion was built in the 1950s and, structurally, is a mid-century architecture lover's dream.

The house has only changed owners a handful of times since it was built by famed architect Richard Neutra, meaning it has even more exclusivity.

Selling the house hasn't been straightforward, however. Ellen and Portia originally listed the house back in 2022 for $29 million.

© Getty Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres have officially cut ties with the US

Eighteen months later, they put it back on the market at a higher price of $33.9 million.

After failing to nail down a buyer, they relisted in 2024 – around the same time they laid down roots in the UK – for the original, lower price of $29million.

According to Realtor.com, as of January, the house has still not been officially sold.