Cruz Beckham shares peek of rarely-seen corner at family's palatial Cotswolds home

The Beckham family own multiple homes across the globe, including their rural sanctuary in the Cotswolds.

Over the years, it's become one of their favourite properties, with former England captain David previously describing the £12 million abode as a place where he can truly "relax". Speaking in his Netflix documentary, the father-of-four admitted: "I wanted a place where we could escape.

© Instagram David with his daughter Harper in their rambling Cotswolds garden

"As soon as I get up into the countryside, I normally get into my whole country get-up."

Over the years, David, Victoria and their family have shared snippets of their family home, including their large outdoor swimming pool, their Estonian-made sauna, the safari-style party tent and their man-made lake.

© Instagram The former England captain loves his home sauna

But on Monday, the power couple's youngest son, Cruz, delighted fans when he shared a rare glimpse of the Beckhams' impressive BBQ set-up. Taking to Instagram, the 20-year-old shared a carousel of pictures, including a snapshot that showed David, Romeo and Cruz cooking burgers and chopped onion on the circular grill.

© Instagram The Beckham's have installed a fancy BBQ at their rural home

Cruz also included a video clip of the trio bonding as they cooked together. The singer donned an oversized white T-shirt and khaki trousers, while Romeo dressed down in a dove grey hoodie, a pair of shorts and some cosy slippers.

Also looking stylish was David who donned loose charcoal grey trousers, a gunmetal-hued T-shirt, white trainers and a fisherman beanie.

In his post, Cruz also included a loved-up snapshot with his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel. The picture showed the smitten duo sharing a romantic hug as the golden sun dipped behind them.

© Instagram Cruz looked loved-up with his songwriter girlfriend Jackie Apostel

The Beckhams' property portfolio

Aside from their countryside mansion, David and Victoria also own a stunning London townhouse which is estimated to be worth an eye-watering £31 million. The palatial property boasts a sweeping staircase, a high-end kitchen with a ginormous island, an impressive living room with a log-burning stove and a dining room decked out with a rustic wooden table.

Further afield, it's believed they own a waterfront home in Miami, worth $60 million. The home has a prime spot along the coast complete with spell-binding views of Biscayne Bay. Other amenities include a swimming pool, a spa, a gym and a private cinema.

© Getty Images The pair tied the knot in 1999

Prior to splashing out on their new property, David and Victoria made use of their glamorous Miami penthouse which they purchased in 2002. Worth a staggering $22 million, it was located in the One Thousand Museum building and had an at-home gym, multiple bedrooms, a grand terrace with gorgeous views of the coast and custom-designed walk-in closets and spa-like bathrooms.