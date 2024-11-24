Victoria Beckham reveals the health problem that made her 'so uncomfortable'

Victoria Beckham got candid about the one health problem that caused her confidence to take a hit and made her 'so uncomfortable' when she was younger.

The 50-year-old spoke to The Telegraph about her experience with acne during and after her Spice Girls era, explaining that the lack of confidence it sparked stopped her from smiling in pictures.

"Probably I did look stern in a lot of pictures, but I was so uncomfortable," she told the publication. "It was because of my skin that I became very careful about what I ate."

She cut out meat altogether at the age of eight, and later wheat as well to help her skin.

Her husband, football superstar David Beckham, joked that he had only ever seen her eat "grilled fish and steamed vegetables" since he met her, in an interview with the River Café Table 4 podcast.

The mother of four is now full of confidence in herself, especially with the astronomical success of her eponymous fashion and beauty brand.

"Was there a time when I used to scroll through all the comments about me? Probably. But now I just don't have the time," she told The Telegraph.

"If you'd told me a few years ago I'd step onto a red carpet to pick up an award wearing only a bit of concealer and no foundation, I'd have thought you were mad, but that's what I did last week," she continued.

Another way that Posh Spice takes care of her skin is by avoiding stress. How does she manage this, you ask?

"By not taking on anything I genuinely don't think I can do," she admitted. "Oh, and by not cooking…Harper says I can burn water, so it's probably better for everyone that I don't," she quipped.

Victoria isn't the only skincare-obsessed member of the Beckham family; she revealed that while her 13-year-old daughter Harper is a "tomboy", she "has every skincare product under the sun" and prioritizes her skin health. Like mother, like daughter!

Victoria and David's 25-year-old son, Brooklyn, is also following in his mother's entrepreneurial footsteps with the launch of his food brand, Cloud 23, which boasts two types of hot sauce.

"I see a lot of me in him," she said in the interview. "Brooklyn was all over every single aspect, not just the contents, but the bottle, the lid. It's not easy for him… but I've told him he has to be patient. Look how long it's taken me to get here."

As well as Brooklyn and Harper, Victoria also shares Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 19, with the football legend.

The fashion mogul's brand is growing more successful as the years go on, and it seems she has no plans to stop now.

When asked if she could see herself still working at 97, she replied, "If I get that far, I really hope so. I'll need some seriously good products, then. Bring it on."