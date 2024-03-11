9 photos that prove David and Victoria Beckham's Cotswolds mansion is the new 'Beckingham Palace'

When you're one of the world's most famous couples, it's only right that you have the property portfolio to match your high status. The Beckhams are fortunate enough to have more than one home under their belt, but David and Victoria Beckham's country bolthole is the jewel in their showbiz-royalty crown.
The home features many luxurious elements including generous living areas to relax in, a huge kitchen for whole family to cook up feasts, and acres of land to embrace the great outdoors.
At the height of 'Posh and Becks' mania, David and Victoria even gave their former home in Essex the moniker 'Beckingham Palace', but it seems their farmhouse in Chipping Norton is the real royal residence.
9 photos that prove the Beckham's Cotswolds home is a palatial haven…
A dining area fit for royalty
The Beckhams have four children and are extremely close with their parents, siblings and nieces and nephews, too, so it makes sense that when hosting at their farmhouse, they have a dining room that can fit the whole family.
The dining room sits in the centre of one of the largest rooms in the converted barn. There's a table that can fit plenty of people around it and is strategically placed next to the huge floor-to-ceiling window, allowing plenty of natural light to flood the room.
David and Victoria have also kitted out the dining area with plenty of interior choices that fit in perfectly with the country theme. There are roll-top armchairs, wooden cabinets and high beams on the ceilings, with plenty of exposed brick, giving the whole room a royal castle vibe.
At-home wellness retreat
Why take a trip to the spa when you can take a trip outside to the garden? Both David and Victoria make no secret of the fact that they're passionate about health and wellness.
David showed off that the couple are at the top of their wellness-at-home game when he shared a video of him enjoying the cold plunge in their garden.
From the photo, the outdoor wellness area looks super chic and straight out of a luxury hotel.
We love the wooden panelled accents and plenty of foliage around the area, allowing them to immerse themselves in nature as they focus on their health.
Sauna
And what's a spa without a sauna? Not only have they got a plunge pool, they've got a fully fitted outdoor sauna, too.
David proudly showed off the inside in this photo shared on Instagram and we couldn't be more jealous.
Lounge of dreams
A few steps away from the huge dining table is a lounge area that looks so idyllic. In the Netflix docu-series, Beckham, Victoria was seen sitting on a gorgeous dark green Chesterfield sofa adorned with chequered cushions.
In front of the sofa sits an ottoman in the same design but in a red wine hue – stunning!
We also love the armchair in grey which sits next to the sofa, proving that mismatched colours can have a fabulous effect.
Cosy vibes
There's more than one area for the family to relax in, though. This snapshot shows David sitting in a darker lounge area with more of a cosy vibe.
The space is away from the windows, meaning daylight doesn't flood the room but instead, warm lighting and lamps add a comforting glow. There's also a fireplace to add extra luxury.
Exteriors
This gorgeous family photo shows Beckhams in full country-bumpkin mode, flat caps, tweed and all. But in the background, we can get a sense of the huge driveway that leads to the farmhouse.
There are plenty of outdoor plant pots and we can also spot the iconic Cotswold stone which is present on the exterior as well as the interiors of the home.