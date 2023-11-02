Who are David and Victoria Beckham's four children? Everything you need to know about Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper

Power couple David and Victoria Beckham have been thrust into the limelight once again following the release of their eye-opening Netflix documentary, BECKHAM. Aside from sharing a glimpse into their blossoming romance, DB and VB's new show also delved into their family life with their four children Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18 and Harper, 12.

Join HELLO! as we take a look at their adorable brood. Here's everything you need to know about the Beckham clan…

What does Brooklyn Beckham do?

David and Victoria's eldest son is reportedly worth a staggering $10 million. But what does he actually do for a living?

© Getty Images David and Victoria share four children together

Over the years, Brooklyn has dabbled in a plethora of industries. He first made a name for himself back in 2014 when he followed in his famous mom's footsteps and modelled for the likes of Vogue China and The New York Times Style Magazine.

© Getty Images Brooklyn played in the Arsenal F.C. Academy

As a teenager, he also played for Arsenal FC Academy, playing in the same position as his dad. He was nonetheless dropped by the youth team before he turned 16 years old.

Later in 2016, Brooklyn attended Parsons School of Design in New York where he ventured into the world of photography. Despite dropping out after a year, the budding creative subsequently shot a campaign for Burberry and went on to publish his first photography book titled What I See.

In recent years, Brooklyn has explored his passion for cooking. He frequently documents his culinary pursuits over on TikTok and even has his own Facebook series called 'Cookin' With Brooklyn' where he tackles various recipes alongside top chefs such as Nobu Matsuhisa and Roy Choi.

During a candid chat with Bustle, the amateur chef said: "I'm not a professional chef—at all… I've never said that. I never would say that. Obviously, my dad knew what he was doing at a very young age. I've only been [cooking] for not even three years."

While Brooklyn seems to have found his calling, David and Victoria's eldest child has been incredibly open about his "anxiety." Speaking to Bustle, he explained: "I have a lot of anxiety. And to try and live up to what my dad did, it was just like, it got to the point where I was just, like, I really just want to make my own name for myself and work my arse off."

Is Brooklyn Beckham married now?

Brooklyn is married to American actress Nicola Peltz. The lovebirds, who first crossed paths in 2019, tied the knot on 9 April 2022 in a breathtaking, oceanfront ceremony at the Peltz family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

© Getty Images Brooklyn wed Nicola in 2022

The Peltz Beckhams now primarily live in the US where they flit between their lavish homes in New York, Palm Beach and Los Angeles.

Whilst the couple don't currently have any children, they are doting pet parents to six adorable pooches.

© Instagram Brooklyn and Nicola live across the pond

During a chat with Cosmopolitan UK, actress Nicola dished on their family plans and spoke about their desire to one day have kids. "Yeah, we definitely want kids. We need a house first, especially because we have so many puppies. Brooklyn really wants kids now, but I want to do a few more things in my career first," she revealed.

What is Romeo Beckham doing now?

Romeo is every inch his father's mini-me. The 21-year-old is a budding footballer and currently plays for Brentford B on a one-year deal from Inter Miami CF which is co-owned by his dad David.

© Getty Images Romeo is on loan at Brentford B

Prior to this, Romeo tried his hand at modelling! Aged ten, he starred in a plethora of fashion campaigns for the likes of Burberry Kids. He even appeared on the front cover of L'Uomo Vogue's Generation Issue.

Aside from showing an interest in football, Romeo appears to be a veritable trendsetter. From channelling his famous father circa 1990, to modelling his mum's stylish designs, the sporty star loves experimenting with his colourful wardrobe.

© Getty Images Mia and Romeo are besotted

Away from the spotlight, Romeo relishes spending time with his model girlfriend, Mia Regan. The smitten couple, who first started dating in 2019, briefly separated in July 2022 due to their busy work schedules. They nonetheless rekindled their romance in November that same year and appear to be stronger than ever.

Whilst Romeo doesn’t appear to have snapped up his own property just yet, the up-and-coming football star makes use of his parents' swanky London property.

What does Cruz Beckham do?

Youngest son Cruz is an aspiring musician and singer. Back in 2016, the teen released his debut single titled 'If Every Day Was Christmas' – and his brother Brooklyn even shot the album's cover photo!

© Instagram Cruz shares a sweet bond with his sister Harper

Despite being met with online criticism, most notably from Piers Morgan who accused David and Victoria of "pimping out their kid," Cruz's manager Scooter Braun was quick to defend the then-11-year-old. In response to Piers' divisive tweet, Scooter said: "@piersmorgan how about you match him dollar for dollar to the charity? Instead of criticizing, step up and help these kids the way Cruz is."

As for his personal life, Cruz is single after recently splitting from his girlfriend of one year, Tana Holding. The former couple first sparked romance rumours back in May 2022 after they were spotted strolling in London.

Prior to this, Cruz reportedly dated Bliss Chapman for 18 months until their relationship came to an end in March 2022.

Harper Seven Beckham

David and Victoria welcomed their youngest family addition in July 2011. The Beckhams' only daughter, who was in Los Angeles, is a pupil at Glendower Prep in South Kensington.

WATCH: Harper Beckham's cutest family moments you've forgotten about

Whilst Harper hasn't yet spoken about her future career plans, it's thought that the trendy tween may follow in her fashionable mother's footsteps.

© Getty Images The youngster attended Paris Fashion Week in March 2023

In sweet posts shared to VB's social media, Harper, 12, is often seen experimenting with makeup and trying on her mother's luxurious wardrobe.

© Instagram Harper is a mini fashionista

In May this year, Victoria spoke about her daughter's penchant for makeup, telling The Times: "So when I'm out looking for the perfect contour — usually with Harper, who's obsessed with makeup… She's been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She's good at doing it very naturally."

She went on to say: "Going to Space NK [a British beauty retailer] is her favorite treat after school. If she's doing well in a test I'll take her to the one down the road — it's her favorite thing… She's obsessed."