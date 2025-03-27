Skip to main contentSkip to footer
At least 4 tourists dead after sunken submarine accident — details
A policeman clad in latex gloves (safety measure due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic) stands on the pier at the seaport of Egypt's southern Red Sea city of Hurghada on June 19, 2020, near the Queen Nefertiti ferry connecting Hurghada to the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh at the southern tip of the Sinai peninsula© Getty

At least 4 tourists dead after sunken submarine accident — details

A Sindbad Submarine vessel in Egypt was carrying about 45 people, and the accident comes over a year after the OceanGate submersible explosion

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Tragedy has struck on the coast of Egypt.

On Thursday, March 27, four people, Russian tourists, were killed when a tourist submarine sank off Egypt's Red Sea.

The vessel was believed to be carrying about 45 people, all Russian tourists, traveling in the resort city of Hurghada, nearly 300 miles southeast of Cairo.

THROWBACK: The OceanGate expedition to the Titanic wreck

Local news outlets initially reported that six had died, though the Russian embassy has only confirmed that four died.

Moreover, per the New York Times, nine people were injured and were taken to a nearby hospital, and rescue workers pulled 29 people out of the water.

Per CNN, minors were among the passengers on the submarine, Sindbad, which belonged to a hotel bearing the same name, but it is unclear if they are among the fatalities.

An infographic titled "Tourist submarine sinks off Egyptian coast in Red Sea" created in Ankara, Turkiye on March 27, 2025© Getty
The accident took place in Hurghada

The embassy shared that the vessel was on a regular underwater excursion to inspect the coral reef, and that "according to initial data, most of those on board were rescued and taken to their hotels and hospitals in Hurghada."

Sindbad Submarine's website states: "At Sindbad Submarines, we give you everything you need to make amazing memories with people you'll never forget. Our attractions are not just fun diversions, they're experiences that will color your life for years and years to come."

Photo from Sindbad Submarines website; one of their vessels sank off of the coast of Egypt on March 27, 2025, killing 4© Sindbad Submarines
Courtesy of Sindbad Submarines

"Whether you want to explore the underwater world or stay above water, you can find it with us. No matter what you're looking to do or how you want to spend your time, Sindbad Submarines offers the perfect experience just for you so you can make amazing memories that last a lifetime."

A Turkish diver team explores the wreck of the Salem Express ferry, 100-meter-long and 18-meter-wide vessel, en route from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Safaga Port, Egypt, struck the Hyndman Reef and sank in the Red Sea in 1991, in Hurghada diving spot of Red Sea, Egypt on November 27, 2024. Situated between Africa and Asia, the Red Sea holds significant strategic and historical value, while its unique biodiversity attracts scientists and diving enthusiasts globally© Getty
The Red Sea's unique biodiversity attracts scientists and diving enthusiasts globally

It also cites its 25 years of experience, and that it has two "recreational submarines" in its fleet, each of which can carry 44 passengers and two pilots with a "sizable round viewing window" for each passenger.

Tourists fly paragliders above the Red Sea resort of El-Gouna in southeastern Egypt on November 1, 2024, the day of the closing ceremony of the El Gouna Film Festival. El-Gouna is a modern resort near the tourist hub and divers haven of Hurghada, built along the coast and several small islands with exclusive high-end restaurants and hotels overlooking lagoons and sandy beaches rich in coral reefs© Getty
Tourists fly paragliders above the Red Sea resort of El-Gouna in southeastern Egypt

The New York Times further reports that Egypt has a history of problems involving tourist boats, and last November, four people died when a boat carrying 44 passengers sank during a six-day diving trip from Marsa Alam, also in the Red Sea.

It also comes just over a year after the notorious OceanGate Titan submersible exploded during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage, which killed all five passengers on board.

