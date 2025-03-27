At least 4 tourists dead after sunken submarine accident — details

Tragedy has struck on the coast of Egypt.

On Thursday, March 27, four people, Russian tourists, were killed when a tourist submarine sank off Egypt's Red Sea.

The vessel was believed to be carrying about 45 people, all Russian tourists, traveling in the resort city of Hurghada, nearly 300 miles southeast of Cairo.

Local news outlets initially reported that six had died, though the Russian embassy has only confirmed that four died.

Moreover, per the New York Times, nine people were injured and were taken to a nearby hospital, and rescue workers pulled 29 people out of the water.

Per CNN, minors were among the passengers on the submarine, Sindbad, which belonged to a hotel bearing the same name, but it is unclear if they are among the fatalities.

The embassy shared that the vessel was on a regular underwater excursion to inspect the coral reef, and that "according to initial data, most of those on board were rescued and taken to their hotels and hospitals in Hurghada."

Sindbad Submarine's website states: "At Sindbad Submarines, we give you everything you need to make amazing memories with people you'll never forget. Our attractions are not just fun diversions, they're experiences that will color your life for years and years to come."

"Whether you want to explore the underwater world or stay above water, you can find it with us. No matter what you're looking to do or how you want to spend your time, Sindbad Submarines offers the perfect experience just for you so you can make amazing memories that last a lifetime."

It also cites its 25 years of experience, and that it has two "recreational submarines" in its fleet, each of which can carry 44 passengers and two pilots with a "sizable round viewing window" for each passenger.

The New York Times further reports that Egypt has a history of problems involving tourist boats, and last November, four people died when a boat carrying 44 passengers sank during a six-day diving trip from Marsa Alam, also in the Red Sea.

It also comes just over a year after the notorious OceanGate Titan submersible exploded during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage, which killed all five passengers on board.