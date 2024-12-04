CEO shot dead in Manhattan street, gunman still on the loose — what we know

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
CEO shot dead in middle of Manhattan street, gunman still on the loose — what we know
Photo of late UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson© UnitedHealth Group

Brian Thompson, chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, was shot in the chest outside the New York Hilton in Midtown

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
A CEO from Minnesota was shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning.

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the largest single health carrier in the United States, was shot in the chest, and subsequently taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 50-year-old was walking toward the New York Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, near where the gunman was waiting for some time, to attend a UnitedHealthcare conference.

UnitedHealthcare (UHC) health insurance company signage is displayed on an office building in Phoenix, Arizona on July 19, 2023© Getty
UnitedHealthcare has cancelled its investors day

The gunman, who was masked, remains at large, and there is a manhunt underway to locate him.

Though law enforcement has shared that it appears to have been a targeted shooting, details on the circumstances and a possible motive or suspect are not immediately clear.

xterior view from Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan on December 20, 2023 in New York City© Getty
The Hilton sits on 6th Avenue between 53rd and 54th

UnitedHealthcare, of which Thompson had been CEO since 2021, has cancelled its investors day.The NYPD will host a press conference at 11:30am local time. 

More to come.

