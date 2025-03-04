Influencer Javiera Ortiz killed at 34 ahead of wedding day in freak accident — all we know so far

The surfer and influencer community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

On February 21, Javiera Ortiz was killed at age 34, and mere weeks before her wedding day, in a speedboat accident that occurred on the coast of Chile.

The deceased influencer had just over 60k followers on Instagram, where she would frequently post photos of her travels as well as her knitting.

WATCH: Stars Who Died In 2024

Per local news outlet 24 Horas, Javiera was in the Rinconada de Taucú beach when she suffered a series of injuries after being hit by a speedboat.

She was then transferred to receive medical attention, but was confirmed dead shortly after.

The outlet reports that the driver of the speedboat was arrested on the scene, but was later released.

© Instagram Javiera was from Chile

Javiera was a native of Rancagua, a city south of Santiago in central Chile, but had spent the last two years living in the commune town of Cobquecura in the Region of Ñuble with her partner.

In addition to being an avid surfer, Javiera was also known for her knitting, which she frequently highlighted on her Instagram.

© Instagram She was an avid knitter

On February 5, she shared a video on Instagram unboxing two white, knitted decorative spirals, which she said a follower of hers had gifted to her ahead of her wedding day.

© Instagram The late influencer had shared decorations for her wedding gifted by a fan

"The history behind this free pattern was that I always dreamed of having a space with many wind spirals for the day of my wedding. And this is how many of my followers are helping me achieve it," she wrote at the time.

© Instagram Javiera with her mom

In light of Javiera's death, the beach's local surfing club, Club de Surf Rinconada de Taucú, issued a statement, which, translated to English, read: "With profound sorrow and unfortunately we communicate that a surfer has passed away in an accident in the Rinconada de Taucú beach in Cobquecura today. The surfing community and locals are in mourning over this tragic loss." The statement shared that authorities are actively investigating the exact circumstances of the accident to determine who is responsible and prevent future accidents.

It further stated: "This accident has generated shock and sadness in the community and has reminded us the importance of taking extreme precautions in aquatic activities," and emphasized: "In this moment of pain, we send our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the late surfer. May they find comfort and strength to overcome this difficult situation."