Exclusive: Meet Sophie Loren's lookalike granddaughter Lucia Ponti who will attend the Debutante's Ball

When Lucia-Sofia Ponti was searching for a dress to wear to the famous Debutante's Ball in Paris, which takes place on 30 November, she knew who to turn to for inspiration – her grandmother Sophia Loren.

Lucia is joining other debutantes in Paris this year

And as she models an array of breathtaking gowns from designer Giorgio Armani – a friend of the legendary Italian actress – Lucia-Sofia tells HELLO! how much her grandmother has inspired her.

"My grandmother always believed in timeless elegance and the importance of wearing something that reflects your true self. Growing up, she taught me the value of simplicity, tailoring, and always adding a touch of uniqueness to your outfit.

"Her wardrobe was filled with pieces that told a story, and I've carried that mindset with me," says Lucia-Sofia, 18, as she slips into a number of gorgeous dresses from Armani's 2018 Fall Haute Couture Collection at the designer's New York atelier, before settling on a vintage style creation with horizontal bands of intricate lace and sheer sections and subtle bead and sequin embellishments.

WATCH: The best dressed at Le Bal des Debutantes 2023

"I tend to go for dresses or clothes that make me feel confident but also are comfortable to wear. I had looked through other dresses that were featured in Le Bal in previous years, and they all individually represented the girls so beautifully. I just hoped to find a dress that would do the same for me."

© Getty Lucia Sofia is the daughter of Eduardo

Lucia-Sofia's father is Sophia Loren's filmmaker son Edoardo Ponti, from her long marriage to producer Carlo Ponti while her mother Sasha is an actress. While her family lives in Los Angeles, she is studying English and art history at the prestigious Brown University in Rhode Island.

Despite 90-year-old acting legend Sophia, living in Geneva, the pair see one another whenever they can.

"My grandmother and I are very close. We visit her frequently in Geneva and she comes to visit us in LA as well. I love her dearly and despite the distance, we spend ample time together," she says.

© Â© Collection personnelle Lucia Sofia Ponti via Bestimage Lucia with her family as a young girl

"I admire her dedication to her values. She never forgoes her own authentic self to fit the expectations of others around her. I am infinitely inspired by her and always feel grateful to have such an amazing role model to look up to. House Boat is the first film of my grandmother's that I ever watched when I was young, and is definitely my favourite."

Lucia-Sofia recalls how she used to dress up in the famous film star's clothes when she was a little girl.

"Occasionally my grandmother would come and visit my family in LA and I would give her my room to stay in during her visits," she says. "As a little girl, I would walk into my room covered in hair pieces, jewellery and coats, and at the time I was so mesmerized by the transformation my room would go through every time she visited.

Lucia used to play dress-up in her famous grandmother's wardrobe

"However, I would use that time to do my own personal fashion shows for her and the rest of my family. I would try on the hair pieces or the jewelry and jokingly strut around the house having no understanding of why my grandmother wore such outfits or pieces."

Such a glamorous start to life has surely prepared Lucia-Sofia for this weekend's event, which dates back to the 1950s but has been revived, modernized and renamed "le Bal", with a purpose to raise money for charities which help young women.

Sophia has passed down some good advice to her granddaughter

"Being involved in the Debutante's Ball means so much considering the organizations like ARCFA and the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital in New York that they support and are raising money for."

Le Bal des Débutantes 2024 This year's debutantes and their cavaliers revealed... Lucia Ponti & Cavalier: Count Alberico di Carpegna Brivio

Oona Finch & Cavalier: Count Ascanio di Carpegna Brivio

Madelyn Netto & Cavalier: William Dejoux

H.R.H Princess Eugenia de Bourbon & Cavalier: H.I.R.H. Archduke of Austria Karl-Konstantin Habsburg-Lothringen

Aliénor Loppin de Montmart & Cavalier: Count Rodolphe de Hemricourt Grunne

Rysa Panday & Cavalier: Maarish Hinduja

Ella Yam & Cavalier: Harris Husain

Apollonie Halard & Cavalier: Gabriel de Kergorlay

Cornelia Manou & Cavalier: Leon Manos

Sofía Yadigaroglu & Cavalier: Konstantinos Manos

Olivia Meijer & Cavalier: Antonius Meijer

Marilia Vamvakidi & Cavalier: Prince Alexis Obolensky

Peyton Spaht & Cavalier: H.R.H Prince Constantin d’Orléans

Sophie Kodjoe & Cavalier: Toussaint Pierre-Vargas

Isabel de Poligny & Cavalier: Count Nicolas de Poligny

Sienna Gallienne & Cavalier: Beltran Remiro Imaz

Angel Zhang & Cavalier: Daniel Zhang

Mina Muniz Tschape & Cavalier: Zhining Zhao

So will Lucia-Sofia be wearing a piece of jewellery or anything special gifted by her beloved grandmother?

"My grandmother gave me the most treasured piece of advice, not jewellery, which is to be yourself. I will make sure to carry this with me as I embark on this journey," she says. "I think I have inherited her grit. She always taught me to never give up and to continue striving for what you yearn for no matter the rejection or the cost."

To read the full exclusive interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK on Monday. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.