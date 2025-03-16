Exclusive: Cheryl Hines talks date nights with RFK Jr, being a stepmother and Curb Your Enthusiasm

As the perfect comic foil to Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Cheryl Hines is one of the most recognizable faces on television. So beloved is the show that she gets approached by fans wherever she goes - even in some of the most remote locations in the world like Bhutan, which she was visiting with her husband Robert F Kennedy Jr.

“We were at the top of a tall building and nobody was really speaking English,” she recalls in this exclusive interview with HELLO!

“And this guy came up and said: ‘Cheryl! I love Curb, can we get a picture?’ It really felt like I was in a different world, and this person came out of nowhere.”

© HBO Larry David and Cheryl starred together in Curb Your Enthusiam

Cheryl was speaking to HELLO! from Berlin, where she had just been presented with the 2025 World Hospitality Award at The World Hospitality Symposium, established by leading booking platform HotelPlanner in celebration of the finest leaders in global travel, tourism and hospitality.

"I was ecstatic to be given the honor," she tells us.

"It was for acknowledging the hospitality industry and the appreciation I have for it. I do a lot of travelling and it really makes a difference when you go somewhere and your destination has created an experience for you."

© Getty Images President Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Cheryl pose after Kennedy was sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Oval Office

The year ahead promises lots more adventures for the star, who will be moving between Los Angeles and Washington DC after her husband – the son of assassinated US Senator Robert F Kennedy and the nephew of late President John F Kennedy Jr – was appointed Health and Human Services Secretary in President Trump’s cabinet.

"I will be there [Washington DC] a lot with him, and we'll still have our house in Los Angeles, so I will be splitting time between the two. It's a different world and I'm meeting really fascinating, inspiring people. It’s an exciting time."

© Getty Images Cheryl is a firm believer in moderation with all

And wherever she is, Cheryl will continue to prioritize wellness.

"It seems to be easier to connect to your emotional wellbeing when you're living a healthy lifestyle," she says.

"When you're getting up in the morning and you're moving your body, it helps to keep the mind, body and soul going in the right direction. I eat a lot of fresh fruit and try to stay away from processed foods. I still will have some ice cream or a potato chip if I feel like it, but usually I try to offset it by eating something healthy.”

However, she makes a point of not depriving herself when she is travelling: “I enjoy life. So if I'm in Paris, I'm going to eat a lot of pastries but hopefully I will also be walking around the city. If you have the chance to take the stairs or the elevator, take the stairs; sometimes it's the small things that really make a difference.”

She also enjoys Pilates, yoga and dance-focused classes – although the latter makes her self-conscious.

© FilmMagic for HBO/Max Cheryl is close with her daughter Catherine, and her 6 stepchildren

"I love to dance but nobody needs to see me do it. One of my favorite classes at the gym is hip-hop fitness. I think I'm doing Beyonce moves and then I'll look in the mirror and think, ‘I'm really glad nobody's watching this!'"

Away from her and her husband’s busy lives, they take time to enjoy simple date nights: "We like to go out to our favorite restaurant and just sit, talk and laugh because we have a lot of business dinners that we need to dress up for. So it's nice to have a night where we're just hanging out with each other, relaxing."

© FilmMagic Cheryl and Robert love to take time to enjoy simple date nights

Married for ten years, the couple also enjoy many outdoor pursuits together such as hiking and skiing. On the work front, after Curb came to an end last year, she started a business with her daughter Catherine, whom she shares with her first husband Executive Producer Paul Young.

The two are very close and she also loves being a stepmother to Robert’s six children from his first marriage: "Having a blended family was an adjustment. I went from saying I had one child to saying I had seven but they're all so great. The age range is vast but it's really been a blessing. Each one of them brings something to my life that I would otherwise have never experienced."

© Getty Images Cheryl reamains close with her Curb castmates

And while Cheryl is working on an upcoming film, the details of which are still being kept under wraps, the role that made her world famous will forever be a part of her.

“I do miss it. It was a big part of my life and my castmates have become friends of mine over the years. We've watched each other get married and have kids, and we know each other's children, so it was hard to close that door. But now, I’m feeling an energy in my life of a new chapter.”