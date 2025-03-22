Exclusive: Kelly Osbourne gives rare update on beloved dad Ozzy Osbourne's health

Kelly Osbourne has given a heartwarming update on her beloved father Ozzy Osbourne who is battling Parkinson's disease and preparing for his final concert ever.

"He is doing so well, and every day is a new day," Kelly told HELLO! at the Clarins ICONS Event on March 21, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Of the upcoming show, which will see him return to the stage with his heavy metal band Black Sabbath for the final performance with the original line-up, Kelly added: "He is so nervous, but so excited, because this is the piece de resistance, the final countdown, and I want him to have that experience so badly."

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Ozzy has been training hard to ensure he is ready physically and mentally for the show, and he was branded a "real life Iron Man" as he hit the gym with the hopes of being able to "get himself ready".

"His body is not doing what he wants it to do all the time, but I talked to him a couple days ago, and he’s starting to get in the gym again a little bit by little to get himself ready for this last concert," producer Andrew Watt said of Ozzy.

"He’s the real-life Iron Man, and nothing’s happened to his voice. His voice is, you know, as good as it's ever been."

© WireImage Kelly, Ozzy, Sharon and Jack Osbourne attend the Pride of Britain awards in 2015

Black Sabbath will perform at Villa Park in their hometown of Birmingham, UK, on July 5 for their first concert in over 20 years. Ozzy will not be taking part in the entire set with Black Sabbath.

The entire Osbourne family – including mom Sharon, sister Aimee and brother Jack, as well as Ozzy's five grandchildren – will all be in attendance, said Kelly, who is mom to her young son Sid.

© Getty Images Kelly attends the Clarins ICONS Event

Kelly welcomed her son in 2022 with partner Sidney Wilson, and she spoke of how her skin changed drastically during pregnancy, a common occurrence that can impact skin texture and oil production.

For Kelly she noticed that her skin became particularly sensitive to sunlight, revealing that she "caught really bad sun damage when I was pregnant".

Pregnancy can lead to an increase in estrogen and progesterone, two hormones both of which can stimulate melanin production, leading to hyperpigmentation.

© Getty Images Sharon, Kelly, Sidney Wilson and so Sid Wilson attend Sidney Wilson's Birthday Jam Lunch with a guest (L) in 2024

The TV personality has used the French brand for years, and now uses their 40+ range which she says "changed everything".

"My skin is more nourished and it is less grey, and I am very excited about that!" she said.

© Getty Images Kelly wore a Rebecca Vallance dress

Kelly was with friends at the event, held at The Academy Museum, and she wore a gorgeous pink and black striped Rebecca Vallance dress with black tie straps, and her hair in a ponytail with a black bow.

Her girl's night out saw them enjoying a live performance by Gwen Stefani, who sang three songs – "Just A Girl," "Don't Speak," and "Hollaback Girl" – while her "gorgeous" young son was spending the night with his grandma, Sharon.