Neil Morrissey announces surprising career move

Neil Morrissey has announced he's leaving the pub business after a decade at the helm of The Plume of Feathers in Staffordshire.

The Men Behaving Badly star, 61, is stepping away from the popular venue in Barlaston, near Stoke-on-Trent, which he has run alongside his business partners Richard Slingsby and John Sykes.

Neil’s company, MSW Pub Company, revealed it will not renew the lease with Punch Pubs & Co. and is now actively seeking a freehold property to manage instead.

The future of The Plume of Feathers

With Neil and his team leaving, Punch Pubs has started the search for new operators. However, if a new landlord is not secured, the pub could face closure.

Neil’s company released a statement thanking Punch Pubs for their decade-long partnership: "Neil Morrissey and the directors would like to thank Punch for their support over the past decade and offer their best wishes to the management and staff at The Plume of Feathers for continued success in the future."

Punch Pubs CEO Andy Spencer responded warmly, saying: "We would like to thank Neil, Richard, and John for their hard work and dedication over the past 10 years in making The Plume of Feathers an exceptional pub business.

"Their passion and commitment have been instrumental in its success, and we wish them all the very best in their new venture. Our priority remains ensuring The Plume of Feathers continues to thrive at the heart of the community."

Neil Morrissey’s new plans

While fans may be surprised by Neil's decision to leave the pub, the actor and his partners clearly have new ambitions. The trio aims to become pub landlords rather than lease operators, which offers them greater control over their business.

Neil has always been enthusiastic about his pub ventures, making this latest move intriguing for followers of his career. It remains unclear where Neil and his partners will set up next, but his passion for hospitality suggests it won’t be long before he returns behind a bar.

Neil’s early life in Staffordshire

Neil's journey to success wasn't straightforward. Born in Stoke-on-Trent, his childhood was difficult, and he spent time growing up in the care system.

In 1974, Neil moved into the Penkhull Children's Home, where he lived for several years. Despite his tough beginnings, Neil found his passion for acting while attending Thistley Hough High School in Penkhull.

He later studied at Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College, where his future in acting became uncertain due to leaving care at 17. Neil’s close friend, Mark Langston, and his family stepped in, offering him a foster home until he turned 18.

Rise to fame

Neil’s love for acting took him to the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, where he secured an unconditional place. He quickly rose to fame in the mid-1980s as Rocky in the ITV drama Boon.

His big break came in the 1990s when he landed the iconic role of Tony in Men Behaving Badly. Neil became a household name with his performance in the popular BBC sitcom, making him one of Britain’s most-loved comedy actors.

Successful TV career

Beyond Men Behaving Badly, Neil has had a varied television career. He famously voiced Bob in the children's series Bob the Builder and has appeared in numerous TV dramas including Line of Duty, Death in Paradise and Unforgotten.

Neil’s successful transition from comedy actor to drama performer has solidified his reputation in British television. His role in BBC's Line of Duty as DC Nigel Morton was particularly memorable, introducing him to a new generation of viewers.

Neil Morrissey’s connection with Staffordshire

Despite his fame, Neil has maintained a strong connection to Staffordshire, regularly returning to his roots. Opening The Plume of Feathers in Barlaston was part of this connection, allowing him to invest in and contribute to his local community.

His departure after ten years is a significant change for the pub and for Neil personally, marking a new chapter in his life and business career.

Fans will no doubt watch closely to see what his next move will be, as Neil leaves behind one successful venture and looks ahead to future opportunities.

The Plume of Feathers remains open for now as Punch Pubs seeks new operators.

Neil Morrissey’s most popular shows, including Men Behaving Badly, Line of Duty and Death in Paradise, are available to watch on various streaming services including BBC iPlayer.