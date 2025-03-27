Why Michael Strahan has stepped away from GMA 

Michael Strahan is a fan favorite on Good Morning America, where he has been a co-anchor since 2014.

However, the former NFL star has been absent for two weeks on the popular ABC morning show, leading to fans wondering where he is.

It's understood that Michael is enjoying some well-deserved time off, especially as he has an incredibly busy schedule, balancing not only his role on GMA - based in NYC - but also hosting game show The $100,000 Pyramid, and Fox NFL Sunday - which records from LA.

Michael Strahan has been missing from GMA for two weeks - pictured with co-hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos

He also has his own clothes line, Michael Strahan Brand, which he has been promoting this week. Most recently on March 27, he posted a video focusing on a range of suits from his menswear brand.

It was captioned: "SUIT UP: Choose your fabric! Our suits are made with stretch functionality baked in, so you can stay active while looking good! Design yours now at michaelstrahan.com! Use discount code RAISEYOURGAME10 for 10% off at checkout."

He has also been sharing teaser footage ahead of the next episode of The $100,000 Pyramid, which kicked off with season eight on March 9.

During his time off from GMA, Michael is no doubt enjoying some quality time with his four children, stepson and beloved grandson, especially since it's Spring Break.

© Disney Michael also hosts The $100,000 Pyramid

He's been cheering on his daughter Isabella, 20, too, following her latest modeling campaign.

Isabella has been part of Kenneth Cole's latest look book, and shared some behind-the-scenes footage on social media.

© Instagram Michael was seen supporting his daughter Isabella Strahan with her latest modeling campaign during his time off from GMA

Michael was one of the first to comment, responding with a love heart emoji. Michael has been working on GMA for over a decade, and has a close working relationship with George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts.

His co-stars have been there for him during difficult times, most recently during his daughter Isabella's cancer battle. In October 2023, the then 18-year-old was diagnosed with cancer and underwent emergency surgery to remove a large medulloblastoma in her cerebellum.

© Disney Michael has been keeping busy

She documented her cancer journey for most of 2024, uploading footage on her YouTube channel to help raise awareness, and was given the all-clear in July, where she was able to ring the bell to end her chemotherapy.

In total, she endured six weeks of radiation, four rounds of chemotherapy and three brain surgeries. A year after her diagnosis, the model looked back in a reflective post on social media, writing: "365 days since my life changed tremendously. Thankful for the progress I've made."

While Michael's past year was incredibly stressful, there was also some light in it too, as he became a first-time grandfather when his older daughter Tanita gave birth to her first child, son Onyx, in September 2024. He shared his joy on GMA, telling his co-hosts: "It is amazing. I am so excited. I'm so happy. A great addition to the family."