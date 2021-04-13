Why Line of Duty star Neil Morrissey won't be returning in season six Neil Morrissey played Nigel Morton on the show

With Line of Duty season six taking us on the walk down memory lane with mentions of season one's Jackie Laverty, the return of Jimmy Lakewell and of course, Ryan Pilkington being in Jo's team in the police force, plenty of fans have said that they hoped to see the return of DC Nigel Morton, played by Neil Morrissey.

On the show, Nigel was on Tony Gates' right-hand man who faked an injury to receive disability benefits. While not a member of the OCG, he was well aware of Matthew Cottan's identity as 'the Caddy', but agreed to keep quiet lest Matthew reveal he is faking his disability. In the season three conclusion, it is revealed that he retired on a full pension and still receives disability benefits.

So will Neil be returning to his role any time soon? It seems very unlikely, as he is currently starring in The Syndicate, which, as we know from when Taj Atwal left Line of Duty in order to appear in the series, was filmed at the same time. Maybe we'll see him again in season seven?!

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 about the scheduling conflict forcing her to drop out of the police procedural drama, Taj explained: "I couldn't make the dates work alongside The Syndicate. I had to choose and it was not an easy decision."

Chatting about The Syndicate's creator, Kay Mellor, she added: "It was not easy but, Kay is very hard to turn down because she is just so lovely, and I've worked with her so much previously, and Roxy was a just completely different character for me to play and just challenge myself, really."

