Bridgerton's Bessie Carter reveals rare insight into A-list childhood

Bessie Carter is the daughter of acting royalty. Born and raised in London, the actress grew up with powerhouse parents, Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter, in the affluent district of West Hampstead.

No stranger to the world of celebrity, Bessie, 31, was already well-acquainted with some of Hollywood's most-coveted stars by the time she was a teen, having grown up with Oscar winner, Emma Thompson, for a neighbour, and Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry among her parents' circle of friends.

© Getty Bessie Carter was raised by Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter in West Hampstead

"It all felt really normal and removed the inaccessibility thing," the Bridgerton favourite told Tatler in a new interview. Gushing about her down-to-earth parents and their philanthropic efforts, Bessie described Imelda and Jim as "good people".

"They know the influence they can have, they are so kind and generous," she added.

© Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock The actress grew up with Oscar winner Emma Thompson as her neighbour

For Bessie, questions about her famous parents are a common occurrence. Back in 2024, the 31-year-old spoke with Kevin Sessums, where she raved about her mum and dad.

"I wasn't aware of my parents being famous until my mom did Vera Drake and was nominated for an Oscar. That would have been about when I was 11 or 12. Until then, they were just actors. That was their job. It was just normal," explained Bessie.

"I don't know how to explain that except that it was just my life. Normal in the sense that it was still very exciting, and we all felt like the most boring, dull little English people eating our sandwiches. But then the Harry Potter thing came along, and the Downton thing came along. And then I became aware of how people were aware of who they were.

"But that became normal, too, because my parents never took it for granted," she continued.

© Dave Benett Bessie and Imelda are currently co-starring in a West End production of Mrs Warren's Profession

"They are two of the most humble and modest people I've ever come across so it has never been assumed in the way that is normal, so it remains, in a way, normal - if that makes sense. There has never been a moment where we've sat back and bought a second home in Monaco. It's always been about charity and giving back and other people."

Likewise, Imelda has raved about her daughter in interviews. After confirming that she and Bessie had both signed on to a revival of George Bernard Shaw's play, Mrs Warren's Profession, in January, the Downton Abbey star said: "I couldn't be happier to be stepping into the rehearsal room with my very great friend and colleague Dominic [Cooke]; and my brilliant daughter Bessie. What a treat for 2025."