Craig Melvin blows fans away as he rehearses with symphony orchestra — watch

Craig Melvin is a man of many talents, and he just showcased one of them.

The Today anchor shared his excitement on Instagram as he revealed a new adventure far from Studio 1A.

Craig posted a video, which can be seen below, of him rehearsing with a professional orchestra, and fans were blown away.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Craig Melvin wows fans as he rehearses with impressive orchestra

He looked nervous in the clip in which his booming voice perfectly narrated over the music.

Craig explained the project in his caption that read: "This is exciting! I’m in rehearsal for a performance this Sunday 3/23, where I will be narrating Aaron Copland’s "Lincoln Portait" with the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra (@norwalksymphonyofficial). Here’s a sneak peek from our run-through. For more information, visit norwalksymphony.org."

© Getty Images Craig is a talented guy

Fans called it "awesome," and commented: "WOW! Incredible Craig." There were strings of on-fire emojis and love hearts too.

Some thought he was going to play his violin! Craig's former passion was revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show, when host Jimmy Fallon, displayed a childhood photo of his guest.

© Getty Images Craig practiced violin as a kid

In the unrecognizable image, Craig wore big glasses and white turtleneck with his violin perched beneath his chin.

He explained: "So, my mother, she was the first in the family to go to college, [she] grew up in the projects. She was a schoolteacher, and she wanted to expose us to things that she hadn't been exposed to.

© Getty Images Craig with his wife

"So I took magic classes. I did oratorical contests. And at one point, she came home, and she announced that I would be playing the violin.

"No one in the family had played the violin. She certainly hadn't played the violin. I'd never seen anybody play a violin."

Nowadays, Craig doesn't have a lot of time to indulge in his hobbies, but when he does get time outside of family life and his career on Today, he has some interests.

© Today Craig's adorable family joined him on Today

"I jog, I play golf. I'm not very good," he confessed, but there's something else he loves to do.... make candles.

"I really love candles. I've loved candles for years," he told People.

"Next thing you know, I'm churning out dozens of candles a month."

Craig taught himself how to make them with the help of Youtube videos. "I sound like some sort of freak," he joked. "But I enjoy it. I find the process cathartic."