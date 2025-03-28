Will Smith mocks infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap in new album

Will Smith didn't hold anything back on his new album, Based On A True Story – his first full-length record in 20 years.

The 56-year-old has poked fun at his now-infamous 2022 Oscars appearance, where he stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss.

WATCH: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

While Will won a Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams's father and tennis coach in King Richard, the incident overshadowed his night, and he received a 10-year ban from any Academy Award events.

Will has now used the experience to playfully address the incident and the events that followed on more than one of the 14 tracks on his record.

The album opens with "Int. Barbershop – Day," featuring his The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff and comedian and actress B. Simone.

The intro track simulates a barbershop conversation and begins with the lyrics: "Will Smith is canceled," which is hit with the response: "You can't cancel an icon."

© Getty Images Will shocked fans around the world when he slapped Chris Rock

Referencing the Oscars slap, other lyrics include: "I heard he won the Oscar, but he had to give it back, and you know they only made him do that [expletive] because he's Black.

"Who the [expletive] Will Smith think he is?" / "I ain't never going to forgive him for that [expletive] he did."

© Getty Images Will referenced the infamous incident on his new album

The lyrics also reference Will telling Chris: "Keep my wife's name out of your [expletive] mouth."

"Him and Jada both crazy girl, what you talkin' bout? You better keep his wife's name out of your mouth," the lyrics say.

© Getty Images Will won a Best Actor Oscar after he slapped Chris

Another single, "You Lookin' For Me", also sees Will address the controversy. "Took a lot, I'm back on top, y'all (going to) have to get acclimated," he raps. "Won't stop, my [expletive] still hot, even though I won't get nominated."

In July 2022, Will fought back tears in an emotional YouTube video addressing the incident for the first time.

"I've reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out," he said to the camera.

"So I will say to you, Chris. I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Will looked down the lens of the camera as he explained: "I've spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and complexities of what happened in that moment.

© Getty Images Will revealed he has attempted to apologize to Chris

"I'm not going to try to unpack that right now. I can say to all of you that there is no part of me that thinks that's the right way to behave."

He added: "I'm sorry really isn't sufficient. I'm human, and I made a mistake."

© Getty Images Will slapped Chris after he made a joke about Jada's hair loss

Two months later, Chris appeared on stage at London's O2 Arena and addressed Will's video, saying: "[Expletive] your hostage video."

During another show in Liverpool, Chris said Will imitated "a perfect man for 30 years" until that moment during the Oscars, revealing he was "just as ugly as the rest of us".