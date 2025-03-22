Taylor Swift shares her excitement over album news as she returns to Instagram

Taylor Swift has returned to Instagram for her first post in over 100 days to pay tribute to her best friend Selena Gomez's new album with fiance Benny Blanco.

On Saturday March 22, Taylor took to Stories to celebrate the album release and share her own thoughts writing: "@selenagomez & @itsbennyblanco I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH. OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD."

Alongside the raving comment Taylor added a screengrab of the album, called I Said I Love You First, from Spotify.

© Taylor Swift Screengrab of Taylor 's Swift Story celebrating Selena Gomez's new album

The album is Selena and Benny's first collaboration since they became engaged in December 2024. The former Disney star announced the special news via Instagram writing: "Forever begins now…," alongside a series of sweet images of the loved-up couple.

"Hey wait…that's my wife," Benny immediately commented underneath, while Taylor joked: "Yes I will be your flower girl."

Snippet of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s new song," Scared Of Loving You"

© Getty Images Selena and Benny at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes

Benny and Selena began dating in 2023 but didn't go public with their romance until December of the same year.

They had been friends for years after collaborating on a song with J Balvin and Tainy in 2019.

© @selenagomez Benny proposed in December 2024

"We always make sure we're protecting what we have, but there's no rules," Selena told Vanity Fair in 2024.

"I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself.""I've never been loved this way," she gushed. "He's just been a light. A complete light in my life. He's my best friend. I love telling him everything."

In the same conversation, Selena also revealed that hcannot carry her own children.

"I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while," she said, while revealing her and Benny had considered surrogacy and adoption.

© Getty Images Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden Globe awards

Selena and Taylor have been friends for almost two decades as they bonded while both dating a Jonas brother in 2008. Their friendship has only gotten stronger over the years, with Selena and Taylor there for each other during the good and bad times.

Taylor and Selena often spend quality time together one on one, or with smaller groups, and Selena has previously said that Taylor is her only celebrity friend.

© Instagram Taylor's friends, including Selena Gomez hang out at her holiday home

Selena joined Taylor and her friends, the Haim sisters, at her July 4 party in 2023, and Taylor also flew to Los Angeles to take Selena to dinner for her 30th birthday in 2022.

"30, nerdy and worthy," the Only Murders in the Building star wrote alongside two photos of her and Taylor enjoying a private dinner together.

Selena also appeared in Taylor's 2015 music video for "Bad Blood".