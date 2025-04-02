From Bruce Springsteen to Jerry Seinfeld: your favorite stars featured in new eye-popping billionaires list

There are some new billionaires on the block.

On Tuesday, April 1, Forbes released its annual list of billionaires around the world, and this year, among the usuals such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg — whose recent ideological shifts have spurred plenty of controversy and debate — some A-Listers joined the party as well.

Stars such as Jerry Seinfeld and Bruce Springsteen, who as of last year had been on the cusp of being declared billionaires, made the cut this year.

© Getty Images The Seinfeld family

Moreover, Forbes, which has been tracking billionaires since 1987, when there were a mere 140, reports that this year there are a whopping 3,028 entrepreneurs in the list, up 247 from last year, and worth $16.1 trillion in total.

Nearly 70% of the world's newest billionaires — 196 of them — are self-made, they write, meaning they established their fortunes themselves rather than inheriting them; however, they add that only 15% of the new billionaires on this year's list are women, and nearly two-thirds of them inherited their wealth.

See below who they declared to be new billionaires this year, and which other A-Listers they are joining.

1/ 8 © Getty Images Bruce Springsteen Bruce, who has 21 studio albums, ten live albums and seven EPs, and in 2021 sold his music catalog to his longtime label Sony for $500 million, has a net worth of $1.2 billion.



2/ 8 © Ivan Apfel Arnold Schwarzenegger Arnold, best known for his roles as The Terminator, and as the Republican Governor of California from 2003 to 2011, has a net worth of $1.1 billion.



3/ 8 Jerry Seinfeld Jerry, best known for Seinfeld, which ran from 1989 to 1998, has a net worth of $1.1 billion.



Scroll further to see who else is already part of the billionaires list, after a video on Meghan Markle's net worth.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meghan's Net Worth Revealed!

4/ 8 © Billboard via Getty Images Taylor Swift Taylor, who started releasing music in 2006, has a net worth of $1.6 billion.



5/ 8 © Variety via Getty Images Selena Gomez Selena started out as a child actress and singer on Disney Channel, but it's her beauty brand Rare that made her a billionaire, with a $1.3 billion net worth.



6/ 8 © Getty Images Rihanna Similarly to Selena, though Rihanna became known for hits like "Umbrella" and "Love on the Brain," it's Fenty, her beauty brand and a lingerie line, that landed her at a $1.4 billion net worth.



7/ 8 © Getty Images Michael Jordan In 2023, Forbes confirmed that the basketball star's net worth officially rose to a whopping $3 billion (from $2 billion), after he sold his majority stake of basketball team the Charlotte Hornets. Back in 2014, he became the first ever professional athlete to achieve billionaire status. Since then, only two others have joined the ranks: LeBron James and Tiger Woods.



8/ 8 © Getty Images LeBron James LeBron, who has been in the NBA for a whopping 21 seasons, since 2003, and whose son Bronny is now also part of the Lakers, has a net worth of $ 1.2 billion.





