From Bruce Springsteen to Jerry Seinfeld: your favorite stars featured in new eye-popping billionaires list
Split image of Jerry Seinfeld and Bruce Springsteen© Getty

See who has joined the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Selena Gomez as billionaires

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
7 minutes ago
There are some new billionaires on the block.

On Tuesday, April 1, Forbes released its annual list of billionaires around the world, and this year, among the usuals such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg — whose recent ideological shifts have spurred plenty of controversy and debate — some A-Listers joined the party as well.

Stars such as Jerry Seinfeld and Bruce Springsteen, who as of last year had been on the cusp of being declared billionaires, made the cut this year.

Julian Kal Seinfeld, Shepherd Kellen Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld and Sascha Seinfeld attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "UNFROSTED" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on April 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
The Seinfeld family

Moreover, Forbes, which has been tracking billionaires since 1987, when there were a mere 140, reports that this year there are a whopping 3,028 entrepreneurs in the list, up 247 from last year, and worth $16.1 trillion in total. 

Nearly 70% of the world's newest billionaires — 196 of them — are self-made, they write, meaning they established their fortunes themselves rather than inheriting them; however, they add that only 15% of the new billionaires on this year's list are women, and nearly two-thirds of them inherited their wealth.

See below who they declared to be new billionaires this year, and which other A-Listers they are joining.

1/8

Bruce Springsteen attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce, who has 21 studio albums, ten live albums and seven EPs, and in 2021 sold his music catalog to his longtime label Sony for $500 million, has a net worth of $1.2 billion.

2/8

Arnold Schwarzenegger © Ivan Apfel

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold, best known for his roles as The Terminator, and as the Republican Governor of California from 2003 to 2011, has a net worth of $1.1 billion.

3/8

Jerry Seinfeld smile glasses

Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry, best known for Seinfeld, which ran from 1989 to 1998, has a net worth of $1.1 billion.

4/8

Taylor Swift© Billboard via Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Taylor, who started releasing music in 2006, has a net worth of $1.6 billion.

5/8

Selena Gomez© Variety via Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Selena started out as a child actress and singer on Disney Channel, but it's her beauty brand Rare that made her a billionaire, with a $1.3 billion net worth.

6/8

rihanna© Getty Images

Rihanna

Similarly to Selena, though Rihanna became known for hits like "Umbrella" and "Love on the Brain," it's Fenty, her beauty brand and a lingerie line, that landed her at a $1.4 billion net worth.

7/8

U.S. President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to National Basketball Association Hall of Fame member and legendary athlete Michael Jordan during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House November 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. Obama presented the medal to 19 living and two posthumous pioneers in science, sports, public service, human rights, politics and the arts.© Getty Images

Michael Jordan

In 2023, Forbes confirmed that the basketball star's net worth officially rose to a whopping $3 billion (from $2 billion), after he sold his majority stake of basketball team the Charlotte Hornets. Back in 2014, he became the first ever professional athlete to achieve billionaire status. Since then, only two others have joined the ranks: LeBron James and Tiger Woods.

8/8

lebron james holding up basketball and one finger© Getty Images

LeBron James

LeBron, who has been in the NBA for a whopping 21 seasons, since 2003, and whose son Bronny is now also part of the Lakers, has a net worth of $ 1.2 billion.


