Kim and Khloé Kardashian call dibs on what they want from mom Kris Jenner's $170m estate: 'A little morbid'

Kris Jenner's daughters are starting to call dibs on her personal belongings.

The reality star and legendary "momager" has six kids — and 13 grandchildren — and two of them, Khloé and Kim Kardashian, aren't shying away from establishing what they want in their future inheritance.

The conversation came up on the Good American founder's new podcast, Khloé in Wonderland, while she was speaking with veteran event planner to the stars Mindy Weiss.

Mindy has known the Kardashian family since the late 1970s, when she helped Kris plan her wedding to the late Robert Kardashian Sr., and has helped plan hundreds of more events for the famous family since then.

As the party guru commented what a great dishware collection Kris has, Khloé confessed: "I guess we're a little morbid, but Kim was like, 'In your will, can I have your diamonds?' And I go, 'Can I have your dishes?' Like, that's what I asked for."

Further gushing about Kris' dish collection, Mindy said: "I always wanna use her dishes and sometimes she's like, 'No, don't use my dishes,'" and joked: "If you guys could see these cabinets, it's like, it's better than sex, for me."

© Getty Images Kris helped launch Kim's, and then her other daughters', careers

Kris, who is also a mom to Kourtney and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, is still a manager for her children, and has a reported net worth of $170 million.

She also presides over their various respective companies, which includes Skims — which is valued at a whopping $4 billion — Good American, Khy, Kylie Cosmetics, 818 Tequila, Sprinter, Poosh, Arthur George, Skkn, as well as her own cleaning product brand, Safely.

© Instagram She recently celebrated her 69th birthday

Her net worth makes her the third richest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew, the first being Kim, who according to Forbes has a net worth of $1.7 billion.

© Instagram The reality star presides over most of her kids' businesses

Next is Kylie, who some years ago was branded the world's youngest self-made billionaire, but Forbes has since reported she has a net worth of $710 million.

© Instagram She also has 13 grandchildren

Last but not least are Kourtney, Khloé, and Kendall; the Lemme founder has a reported net worth of $65 million, and her youngest sisters both $60 million, Kendall being one of the highest-paid models in the world.