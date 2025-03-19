Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's net worth now after losing 'most of our money'

It's been more than two decades since Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick fell victim to a Ponzi scheme that threatened to cripple them financially.

The pair revealed they had nearly all of their money tied up in the scam investment scheme by disgraced financier Bernie Madoff.

While they got "a portion" of their funds back, Kevin and Kyra had to work hard to rebuild their life for the sake of their family.

HELLO! takes a look into the couple's net worth now and how they recovered from their loss.

© Vinnie Zuffante 'Whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger' In interviews after the scheme blew up, Kevin said he knew fans wouldn't want to hear him "whining about money." He insisted that he and Kyra focus on what they did have, and that was their marriage and their two kids, Sosie and Travis, who were young at the time. "Pretty quickly we were able to see all the things we had as opposed to whatever we lost," he told The Guardian . "Those are the biggest cliches: children, health, love, a nice home. So we got through it together."

© Getty Net worth before the Madoff scheme Kevin's and Kyra's fortune was expansive ahead of the scam. It was reported that they had a combined net worth of around $100 million. This was largely in part down to Kevin kickstarting his successful career so young. He had roles in hit movies such as Footloose, Flatliners, JFK, and A Few Good Men. Kyra also made a mark on the entertainment world early on and starred in flicks such as Born of the Fourth of July and Singles. She is also the daughter of late venture capitalist Henry Dwight Sedgwick V who amassed a small fortune in his lifetime.

© Getty Images Kevin and Kyra's net worth today While it may not be what it was a couple of decades ago, Kevin and Kyra's net worth in 2025 is nothing to be sniffed at. Celebritynetworth.com says the happily married couple — who tied the knot in 1988 — have a combined fortune of $45 million. Kyra was earning $350,000 per episode of The Closer — which ran from 2005 to 2012 — during its peak years. She went on to earn sizeable pay checks for other roles after she left the hit show. Kevin's steady stream of work in TV, movies and commercials is also impressive.

© Photo: Getty Images Property portfolio They live on a 40-acre farm in Sharon, Connecticut, where they have an idyllic existence with their multitude of livestock. They're embracing farm life which is a far cry from Hollywood. However, they are believed to still have a property in Los Angeles — the town where their children still reside — and one in New York too.

Kevin and Kyra have both acknowledged that there are people who lost far more than they did. The Footloose star said that the "real victims" were those who lost their entire life savings. “I think there’s a good cautionary tale there, to be cognizant of what’s happening with your money.”

