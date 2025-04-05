Chris Hemsworth admits he was 'intimidated' by female co-star – you'll never guess who it is  

Throughout his career, Chris Hemsworth has shared the screen with some of Hollywood's most iconic actors. Yet, despite his success, the Thor star isn't immune to feeling the nerves. He recently opened up about a female co-star who left him feeling "intimidated".

In an interview with E! News, the 41-year-old discussed how the prospect of working with Halle Berry in the upcoming movie Crime 101 left him speechless. "I've admired Halle's work for years, and I was very intimidated to sit opposite her within the scene and try not just be in awe of what she was doing," he shared.

Halle Berry and Chris Hemsworth promote their upcoming film Crime 101 at the Amazon MGM Studios presentation during CinemaCon

However, the Monster's Ball actress eased his nerves from the beginning, and the pair fostered a strong working relationship. "People bring out not just the best in you, but also a comfort level where it does feel like it's a place to explore and to examine different ideas, try different things," he added.

"That was the experience. I loved every second of it."

The 58-year-old chimed in on the conversation and revealed how she had a positive experience working alongside Chris due to his gentlemanly demeanor. "He stood up for me in a moment in our movie. I instantly knew right then I'm going to follow this guy, be a fan of this guy for the rest of my life because he stood up for a woman," she explained.

The pair took to the stage

The upcoming project is directed by Bart Layton and is an adaptation of Don Winslow's 2021 novel Crime 101. The movie will be a follow-up from the director's 2018 thriller American Animals. Barry Keoghan is set to join Halle and Chris for the film that follows a story around organized jewelry theft in the Pacific Coast. The narrative, which was written by Bart and screenwriter Peter Straughan, focuses on one savvy detective who inspects the link back to Colombian cartels.

Chris and Halle made a scene-stealing appearance at the Amazon MGM Studios presentation during CinemaCon on Wednesday to promote their upcoming film.

Halle looked sensational

The Catwoman actress oozed chic in an all-black ensemble that featured a structured blazer and a tailored maxi skirt that was adorned with a central slit. The number was layered over a sheer lace corset that featured a plunging neckline embellished with intricate floral embroidery.

Halle teamed her elegant look with a pair of sparkly silver pointed-toe heels for an added touch of glitz. The star's luscious toasted almond locks were styled into soft waves with bangs while her makeup exuded soft glamour courtesy of a bronze shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy nude lip.