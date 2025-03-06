Adrien Brody's girlfriend Georgina Chapman shares a statement on his Oscars kiss with Halle Berry

Each year, the Oscars deliver a viral moment guaranteed to break the internet. This Sunday, the buzz was all about Adrien Brody's unexpected kiss with Halle Berry on the red carpet.

The smooch occurred before the star won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his standout role in The Brutalist. Adrien and Halle recreated their memorable Oscars kiss that occurred 22 years ago.

Recommended video You may also like Adrien Brody throws gum at girlfriend Georgina Chapman before acceptance speech Adrien Brody throws gum at girlfriend Georgina Chapman before his acceptance speech

In 2003, the Catwoman star presented Adrien with his first Academy Award for his performance in The Pianist. Upon accepting the award, the actor pulled Halle in for a smooch and said: "Bet they didn’t tell you that was in the gift bag."

This year, Halle went in for the kiss in front of Adrien's girlfriend, Georgina Chapman. Before puckering up, Halle apologized to the fashion designer: "I'm sorry, Georgina, but I've gotta do it. He's nominated this year. He deserved that."

© Getty Images Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Adrien's partner has now broken her silence on the controversial moment as she discussed the kiss in an interview with Extra.

She said: 'It was [quite the moment], wasn't it? I mean, how can you deny a man a kiss with Halle Berry?."

Georgina reassured fans that Adrien "was more than fine" and the incident hasn't affected their relationship.

Halle also explained to Extra that she asked for the fashion mogul's permission ahead of planting the kiss. "Oh yeah! Only because she was fine could I do it," she shared.

"21 years I've been waiting to get him on a red carpet and slap on one."

Halle shared a video of the viral moment onto Instagram and captioned the post: "Surprise @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback."

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock The couple stunned on the red carpet

During his acceptance speech, Adrien credited his girlfriend for her support throughout his career. "I share this with my amazing partner Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth, but my sense of value and my values and her beautiful children Dash and India, I know it's been a rollercoaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life and Popsy's coming home a winner," he said.

Georgina shares her two children – India Pearl, 14, and Dashiell Max Robert, 11 – with her ex-husband Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence. Adrien and Georgina began dating in 2021 but were first introduced by mutual friends back in 2019.

The British fashion designer founded her label Marchesa in 2004 with her longtime friend Keren Craig. Georgina has also dabbled in TV as she was a judge on Project Runway: All Stars for seven seasons.