Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky shows off model physique in grueling new workout routine video

Achieving Elsa Pataky's toned legs and sculpted silhouette is not for the faint hearted. The model recently lifted the lid on how she achieves her killer physique as she shared her vigorous workout routine.

Chris Hemsworth's wife took to Instagram to share a snap of her intense training session. The first photo depicted the model squatting forward with bent knees as she pushed a heavy barbell in her garden. Elsa showed off her defined figure in a pair of black, micro-mini shorts and a matching cropped rain jacket. The sporty look was completed with a pair of white socks and stylish Gioseppo sneakers adorned with neon yellow laces.

Elsa scraped back her luscious blonde locks into a high updo while she opted for minimal makeup as she left her complexion natural and radiant.

The next slide featured a video of Elsa running on the grass, pushing the weights through the rain. With each stride, she took deep breaths that reflected her dedication to the workout.

The Interceptor actress captioned the post: "Back to my routines!! This is one of my favourite exercises for glutes, no matter if it rains or is a beautiful day. @gioseppo_official."

Elsa's workout regime

The 48-year-old is no stranger to an intense exercise routine and clean diet as she released her book Strong: How to Eat, Move and Live with Strength and Vitality in November 2019.

Aside from cardio and weights, the Spanish star is a longtime supporter of yoga and has been practicing the sport for eight years. In an interview with Women's Health in 2019, she said: "It’s just like another kind of energy you have in yoga.

"It’s also for your mind. At the end you have that moment of laying down and five minutes of like [does an exaggerated exhale]. Kind of like a meditation. I think that’s really important for your brain and to come down. At the end of the yoga, it’s just good for me to lay down and think about nothing… or try to."

In a conversation with Body and Soul, she shared: "I can create muscle [with weights] but yoga would 'style' it and make it longer, and so all of a sudden it wasn’t bulky. I feel like that’s a good combination."

Elsa does three 30 minute weight training sessions per week followed by a stretching session. "Weight training with yoga really works with my body. I work out with weights, and the more and more I learn that, I’m not scared of doing weights," she added.