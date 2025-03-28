Chris Hemsworth's desperate search for missing friend who vanished four days ago

Chris Hemsworth has been spotted offering quiet support to police during the ongoing search for his close friend, Detective Inspector Jay Notaro, who vanished while surfing at their favourite break near Byron Bay.

The 45-year-old Queensland officer, described by colleagues as one of the state’s brightest rising stars, was last seen on Tuesday morning arriving at Broken Head Reserve.

The surf spot, just nine kilometres from Chris's own Byron Bay home, has long been a sanctuary for the star and his inner circle of mates, which includes former pro surfer Luke Munro and Jay himself.

Chris, 41, looked subdued as he spoke with a group of officers in the Broken Head car park on Wednesday.

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Chris Hemsworth on his local beach

Dressed casually in a singlet and board shorts, the Thor actor appeared deeply engaged in the conversation, at one point gesturing towards the ocean as he answered their questions. With five officers and two police vehicles present, it was clear this was no ordinary catch-up.

Jay, a dedicated father and career detective, had reportedly been staying in Byron Bay ahead of his 45th birthday.

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Chris often hung out and played on the beach with his missing pal

He was due to attend a celebratory dinner that night but cancelled at the last minute, telling friends he was feeling unwell. Tragically, he never made it home. His surfboard was found washed up on the beach the next day — completely undamaged, with the leg rope still intact.

The sea conditions were reportedly calm, adding to the mystery. Jay was a strong swimmer with extensive water experience, having once led the Gold Coast Water Police. "He would be extremely capable of managing these conditions," one senior officer confirmed. "He was extremely fit and more than capable in the surf."

© Instagram Chris Hemsworth shares photos from a day of surfing with his sons Tristan and Sasha, posted on Instagram

The news has rocked the tight-knit Byron Bay surf community and police circles alike. Jay, who joined the force in Townsville in 2003, was known for his sharp investigative mind and incredible empathy. He played a major role in solving the bikie-linked murder of Gold Coast man Greg Dufty and was commended for the compassion he showed to the victim’s grieving family.

As the search enters its fourth day, hopes remain that Jay may still be found. A large-scale operation involving helicopters, drones, police divers, jet skis and local lifesavers has been scouring the coastline, focusing on the stretch between Lennox Head and Cape Byron.

Chris and Jay’s friendship blossomed over their shared love of the ocean. Friends say they would often carve out time to surf together, sometimes joined by Luke Munro and their families. Chris had only just returned from a ski trip to Japan with his wife Elsa Pataky and their children when news of Jay’s disappearance broke.

Witnesses say Jay’s car was found in the Broken Head car park, along with his keys. CCTV footage captured him arriving at the site just after dawn on Tuesday morning. He hasn’t been seen since.

Queensland’s Acting Police Commissioner has spoken publicly about the case, confirming support is being provided to Jay’s devastated family. His disappearance has been described as “completely out of character,” only deepening the concern for those who know and love him.