Inside Melinda French Gates' dating life as she includes mysterious thank you in new book

Melinda French Gates is living her best life – including spending time with a mystery individual whom she has thanked for helping her to "heal and find beauty".

In the acknowledgments of her new memoir, The Next Day, the 60-year-old philanthropist thanked friends, family, the Gates Foundation staff, as well as counselors and spiritual teachers "for being there for people like me when weneed you most".

But it was her gratitude for an unnamed individual which surprised readers, as she wrote: "There's another person I want to thank. You've helped me heal and find beauty again. You know who you are."

© Getty Images Melinda thanked an unnamed 'special someone'

Melinda's new love

Her decision not to name the individual comes weeks after Melinda revealed that she was "very, very happy" to be dating again, amid rumors she was in a relationship with tech entrepreneur Philip Vaughn, 48.

The pair were pictured together holding hands in October 2024 in New York City as they left the French restaurant, Le Bernardin, and days earlier when they were seen exiting a helicopter.

The businessman is listed on his LinkedIn as the founder and chairman of craft beer delivery company Tavour, and is thought to have previously worked at Microsoft, the company founded by Melinda's ex-husband, Bill Gates.

© LinkedIn Philip Vaughn's LinkedIn profile picture

New York City dates

"I am, yes," Melinda told People magazine earlier in April when asked if she was dating.

On April 15 she was also seen with Philip in New York City, with the mom-of-three rocking a navy blue coat over a leather dress, completing her look with sharp stiletto heels and a ponytail.

© GC Images Melinda has been promoting her new book

Former romance

Prior to her romance with Philip, Melinda was also rumored to have dated former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre. The pair were pictured in April 2022 at a basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics, and her youngest daughter Phoebe followed Jon on Instagram.

A spokesperson for Melinda confirmed they were "no longer dating" in April 2024.

Melinda's requirements

Melinda has previously told TIME Magazine that she was looking for someone "who’s open to learning and who's vibrant, and who’s smart, and somebody who challenges me and that I challenge".

She also told Gayle King in 2022 that she was "dipping my toe" in the dating waters "a little bit," and that she found the water to be "interesting, at this point".

© Instagram Bill and Melinda share three children, Jennifer, Phoebe and Rory

Bill and Melinda's surprise split

Melinda was married to Bill for 27 years of marriage until they shocked the world with the news of their split in 2021.

The former couple are parents to daughters Jennifer, 28, and Phoebe, 22, and son Rory, 25, and Bill recently revealed that he will be leaving his children "less than 1 percent" of his wealth when he dies.