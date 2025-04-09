Bill Gates reveals staggering amount of his $101 billion fortune his 3 kids will inherit

Bill Gates has ensured his three children will never want for anything once they receive their jaw-dropping inheritance.

The Microsoft co-founder, 69, is worth a whopping $101.2 billion, according to Forbes, and despite previously claiming he will donate "virtually all of my wealth" to the Gates Foundation, his kids won't be left wanting.

Appearing on the Raj Shamani podcast, Bill revealed that his daughters Jennifer, 28, and Phoebe, 22, and son Rory, 25, will inherit "less than 1 percent" of his wealth when he dies.

While that might not seem like a lot, due to Bill's unfathomable net worth, 1 percent of his $101.2 billion wealth is still upwards of $1 billion.

His kids' inheritance came up when Raj claimed many Indian parents "save everything for their kids" instead of donating money to those less fortunate via "charity work".

Raj then asked Bill what he believes is the "right mindset" parents should have about their children's inheritance.

"I think everybody gets to decide on that," Bill replied.

"In my case, my kids got a great upbringing and education but [will get] less than 1 percent of the total wealth because I decided it wouldn't be a favor to them. It's not a dynasty. I'm not asking them to run Microsoft."

He added: "I wanna give them a chance to have their own earnings and success, be significant and not overshadowed by the incredible luck and good fortune I had."

Asked whether his children are disappointed they won't receive the majority of his wealth, he explained: "You don't want your kids to ever be confused about your support for them and your love for them.

"So I do think explaining early on your philosophy that you're gonna treat them all equally and that you're gonna give them incredible opportunities but that the highest calling for these resources is to go back to the neediest through the foundation."

Bill and his ex-wife, Melinda French, established the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the world's largest private charitable organization, in 2000.

The couple split in 2021, and three years later, Melinda announced she was resigning from the foundation, which was renamed the Gates Foundation after Bill took over as its sole chair.

She said in a statement in May 2024: "After careful thought and reflection, I have decided to resign from my role as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation," revealing that her last day of work with the organization would be June 7th.

"This is not a decision I came to lightly," she maintained, adding: "I am immensely proud of the foundation that Bill and I built together and of the extraordinary work it is doing to address inequities around the world.

"I care deeply about the foundation team, our partners around the world, and everyone who is touched by its work."

She then revealed: "Under the terms of my agreement with Bill, in leaving the foundation, I will have an additional $12.5 billion to commit to my work on behalf of women and families."