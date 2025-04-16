Jon Hamm's famous partner of almost 20 years who he didn't marry — what he's said

At 52, Jon Hamm finally tied the knot in 2023.

In late June 2023, the Your Friends & Neighbors star married longtime girlfriend Anna Osceaola, who he met back in 2015 while on the set of Mad Men — she had a small role in the series finale — though they weren't romantically linked until 2020.

In fact, their nuptials made for a full circle moment for the couple, as it took place at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, where Mad Men's iconic finale was filmed.

© Lionel Hahn Anna is 17 years younger than Jon

They tied the knot surrounded by friends and family, including fellow celebrities Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd and Tina Fey, and their walkup song of choice was reportedly the theme to the 1967 James Bond film You Only Live Twice.

The wedding also took place after Jon for years went back and forth on whether he would ever become a married man or not, and after a nearly 20 year relationship with a fellow actress.

© FilmMagic Jon's relationship with Jennifer Westfeldt In 1997, Jon, then just starting his acting career, and Jennifer, best known for co-writing, co-producing, and starring in the 2002 indie film Kissing Jessica Stein — which has a brief appearance from Jon — started dating. The former couple continued to build their Hollywood careers side by side, and in 2011, starred together in Friends with Kids. They broke up in 2015, and shared in a statement at the time: "With great sadness, we have decided to separate, after 18 years of love and shared history. We will continue to be supportive of each other in every way possible moving forward."

© WireImage What Jon said about marrying Jennifer They were of course frequently asked whether they would ever tie the knot, and in 2012, Jon, per People, said: "We may not have a piece of paper that says we're husband and wife, but after 10 years, Jennifer is more than just a girlfriend. What we have is much deeper and we both know that. To me, people [should] get married when they're ready to have kids, which I'm not ruling out." "I don't have the marriage chip, and neither of us have the greatest examples of marriage in our families. But Jen is the love of my life, and we've already been together four times longer than my parents were married," he also told Parade in 2010.

© Getty Jennifer supported Jon through rehab In 2015, Jon underwent rehab for 30 days to treat his alcohol addiction and battle with depression. It was around then that rumors first swirled that the two were breaking up, however a rep for the couple told People at the time: "The story that appeared in this week's edition of In Touch magazine is not true," adding: "The only gentleman Jennifer visited regularly in Connecticut was Jon, while he was in rehab. They continue to ask for the public's understanding and sensitivity during this challenging time."