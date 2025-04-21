Patrick Schwarzenegger makes surprising revelation about his father Arnold

Patrick Schwarzenegger has revealed a touching insight into his famous father Arnold, and it turns out even Hollywood royalty can be caught off guard by the quirks of family taste.

Speaking with Parade during an event in New York City, the actor opened up about his father Arnold Schwarzenegger’s surprising love for HBO’s hit series The White Lotus.

Patrick, 31, was at Buddakan when the conversation turned to what’s been playing in the Schwarzenegger household.

© Getty Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger

"I was surprised at how much he loved it. He thought it was so funny," Patrick said. He revealed that Arnold’s favourite characters from the show’s third season were not the obvious choices. "His favorite were the three ladies. He thought they were so funny, which I thought was funny, that he thought that they were the best."

The trio in question are Jaclyn, Laurie and Kate, portrayed by Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon and Leslie Bibb. Their vibrant personalities and sharp comedic timing seem to have struck a chord with the former Governor of California.

© Alamy Stock Photo The White Lotus season 3

Patrick couldn’t hide his delight at the idea of his dad binge-watching one of the buzziest shows on TV. "It’s always cool to have people watch your work and enjoy the work, and see it and tell you that," he said.

"For a show like this, it’s just a cool moment, because your friends and your family and everyone is watching it, and obviously rooting for me as Patrick, but also rooting for the character and for the show. It just was a cool moment."

© Getty Images Patrick Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

Following in his family's footsteps

In addition to reflecting on this shared family moment, Patrick also spoke candidly about the influence both his parents have had on his personal philosophy and career path.

Despite following in his father’s footsteps into acting, Patrick says he finds his values aligning more closely with his mother, journalist Maria Shriver.

"To me, one of the things that I've learned probably the most — and probably from my mom more than my dad — is just: what is success to you? And really making sure you have a clear understanding of what you value in life," he shared in a separate interview with People.

Patrick went on to acknowledge the difference in mindset between him and Arnold, whose towering legacy includes a string of blockbuster films, a championship-winning bodybuilding career, and time served as California’s governor.

"Nothing against my dad, but his values and what his, you know, definition of success was is very career-driven, very much wanting to be the biggest movie star in the world, very much wanting to be the biggest bodybuilder in the world, very much wanting to be the biggest politician, always taking those kind of next career steps."