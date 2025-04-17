Ben Affleck joined by 3 children, Jennifer Lopez's twins for blended family reunion: 'I'm thrilled'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will always be family, and so will their respective children.

The former couple, who were initially engaged to be married in the early aughts, split up, and later reunited two decades later, divorced late last year after two years of marriage, however their blended family continues very much intact.

The Argo actor shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — who he also maintains a friendly relationship with — Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 12, while the Selena actress shares twins Max and Emme, 17, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

© Getty Ben with co-star Jon Bernthal at The Accountant 2 premiere

And for Ben's latest premiere, not only did both his and Jennifer's kids join him, but he couldn't help but gush about his former wife.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of The Accountant 2, Ben first explained that he doesn't read much of what is published online about his family, though he gets "the sense" that people like to find negative things about them, before maintaining: "For the record, Jennifer Lopez [is] spectacular."

He further gushed: "[She is] great to my kids, [has an] ongoing relationship with them, I love her kids, they are wonderful."

© Getty Jennifer with Violet on her and Ben's honeymoon with the kids in Paris

"She is enormously important, a tremendous person with a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to," Ben endearingly added.

He went on: "I'm thrilled that the kids are here with me," and then reflected: "The relationship that you could have with children like that, it's the joy of my life."

© Getty Jennifer, Ben and Emme in May 2023

"Those kids are amazing and I'm glad that this is the movie they wanted to come to," he noted of his The Accountant sequel. See a video below all about Bennifer's love story.

© Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima Jennifer and Ben have a 20-year love story

And after the interviewer commented on what a "great dad" Ben is, he simply maintained, with a smile: "I am trying my best, I certainly do."

After a clip of the heartwarming moment was shared on social media, fans were quick to gush over Ben's words, with one writing: "He's just amazing, and so is she!!" as others followed suit with: "Their kids have really bonded, 'blended' wonderfully," and: "Love this for them," as well as: "Love it!!!"

The Accountant 2 — the original movie was released in 2016 — is out in theaters April 25. The plot reads: "Forensic accountant Christian Wolff (Ben) teams up with his estranged but highly lethal brother (Jon Bernthal) to track down mysterious assassins.