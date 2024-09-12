From Dave Grohl to Gavin Rossdale: celebrity dads with scandalous fatherhood journeys

There have been no shortage of paternity scandals in Hollywood, be it kids born out of affairs or their fathers initially denying paternity.

Most recently, Dave Grohl, of Nirvana fame, shocked fans when he announced that he had recently welcomed a child, a daughter, outside of his 23-year marriage to wife Jordyn Bloom, with whom he already shares three other daughters.

From the Foo Fighters frontman to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tristan Thomspon, revisit some of the messiest journeys to fatherhood some Hollywood men have experienced.

1/ 6 © Instagram Gavin Rossdale Gavin Rossdale first became a father in 1989 when he welcomed daughter Daisy Lowe with fashion designer Pearl Lowe, though he was initially only said to be her godfather. It wasn't until 2004, when Daisy was 15 and the Bush frontman had already married Gwen Stefani, that a paternity test confirmed he was the father. Though they subsequently became estranged, they have since repaired their relationship and frequently share pictures together on social media.

2/ 6 © Instagram Arnold Schwarzenegger On October 2, 1997, Arnold Schwarzenegger's fifth child, Joseph Baena, was born, just five days after his and then-wife Maria Shriver's youngest son Christopher was born. Joseph was born out of the former governor of California's affair with the family's longtime housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena, though neither Arnold nor his family knew he was the father until he was around seven years old, when he started to resemble him. In 2011, when Joseph was 14 years old, Arnold and Maria split once he admitted to the affair. The father and son have a close relationship today.

3/ 6 © Getty François Pinault Salma Hayek's husband, the French billionaire behind luxury conglomerate Kering, began dating the House of Gucci actress in April 2006, three months after he split from Linda Evangelista. In October of that year, the supermodel gave birth to her son Augustin, though she initially kept the identity of the father a secret. Some months later, Salma became pregnant with her and François' daughter Valentina, who was born in September 2007. In 2011, it was revealed that François was Augustin's father, after Linda filed legal paperwork seeking child support from the business mogul. After a contentious child support battle, the two reached an out-of-court settlement a year later, and today, Augustin is close with both of his parents, plus Linda and Salma are close friends themselves.

4/ 6 © Getty Images Hugh Grant Hugh Grant first became a father in September 2011, with the birth of his daughter Tabitha, shared with then-girlfriend Tinglan Hong. In September 2012, he welcomed a son, John Mungo, with television producer Anna Eberstein, however his birth and Hugh's identity as the father wasn't revealed until over a year later. Three months after having welcomed John, he welcomed another son, with Tinglan, named Felix. He has since welcomed two other kids with Anna, who he married in 2018, a daughter born in 2015 and another child, his fifth, born in 2018, though neither their sex or name have been revealed.

5/ 6 © Instagram Tristan Thompson Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian welcomed their first child together, his second, daughter True, in 2018. In December 2021, model Maralee Nichols revealed that she had welcomed a son, Leo, with the basketball player, and though he initially denied being the father, a paternity test confirmed as such the following month. Though he and Khloé always had an on-and-off relationship, in July 2022, it was confirmed that she was expecting a second child with Tristan via surrogacy, Tatum, born in August 2022. It was later revealed during an episode of The Kardashians that Tatum was conceived via surrogacy just days before Khloé learned that Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee.