All about Patrick Schwarzenegger's famous family and fiancée — including Arnold, Maria Shriver and the Kennedys

There's a new nepo-baby on the block to keep your eyes on: Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The 31-year-old has dabbled in acting with a few small roles since he was about ten years old, but he is kicking off this year with his biggest role yet, on The White Lotus.

After much anticipation, the Mike White show — which tends to skyrocket or reignite actor's careers — is returning to Max (formerly HBO Max) this Sunday, February 16, for a another wild season, this time set across different Four Seasons resorts in Thailand, including in its capital Bangkok and popular beach destinations Phuket and Koh Samui.

Though little is yet known about the season, Patrick stars as Saxon Ratliff, the arrogant son of a wealthy Southern family. Much of his real life family and his fiancée were in attendance at the Los Angeles premiere earlier this month.

Learn all about them below.

© Getty Images Patrick's mom Maria was in attendance at the premiere © Getty So was his father

Patrick's famous family

Patrick's parents are none other than Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who were together from 1986 until 2011, though their divorce wasn't finalized until 2021.

He is the third of his parents' four children together; they are also parents to Katherine, 35, Christina, 31, and Christopher, 27. Their relationship ended in 2011 after the Terminator actor's affair with their nanny, Mildred Baena, came to light, and the fact that he had fathered a child with her, son Joseph Baena, who was born just days after his older half-brother Christopher. His mom did not disclose paternity details until he was about seven or eight years old.

© Getty Patrick and Abby have been engaged since December 2023

Meet his fiancée

Since 2015, Patrick has been dating model Abby Champion, 27, who is originally from Alabama.

They got engaged around Christmas time in 2023; he announced their engagement by sharing a photo of Abby showing off her moi-et-toi style diamond ring while he planted a kiss on her cheek, followed by one of the pair sharing a kiss by the beach posing behind a heart-shaped arrangement of red roses.

For Abby's 24th birthday in 2021, Patrick recalled their first date and how quickly her order of choice at the restaurant sealed the deal for him. In a birthday tribute at the time, he joked: "I knew we would hit it off from the moment we had our first date & you ordered off the kids menu!!"

© Getty His family supported him at The White Lotus premiere

His other famous family members

Patrick comes from quite the famous family — American royalty one might say. His brother-in-law via his older sister Katherine is Marvel star Chris Pratt, but that's the least of it.

His mother Maria's mother was Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the founder of the Special Olympics and one of former President John F. Kennedy's ten siblings.

That makes other famous (or infamous) Kennedys such as Connor Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Jack Schlossberg, Caroline Kennedy and Kerry Kennedy also his relatives.

© Getty He is next featured in a movie also starring Al Pacino titled Billy Knight

What else you've seen Patrick in

Patrick made his acting debut in 2006's The Benchwarmers, though in his teen and early adult years he focused on school; he graduated from the USC Marshall School of Business with a minor in Cinematic Arts in May 2016.

His other notable roles include one in the The Boys spin-off Gen V, in The Staircase, and American Sports Story.