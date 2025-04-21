Madonna shares intimate glimpse of Easter break with twin daughters and boyfriend

Madonna knows how to put a glamorous twist on a family Easter celebration. The Queen of Pop, 66, gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her holiday weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, April 20, Madonna shared a carousel of festive photos capturing how she and her loved ones marked the Easter weekend in the U.K. "Easter weekend looked like……..," she began her caption, before taking her 19.3 million followers along for the ride.

The post included an adorable photo of the singer posing with her 12-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, who both wore coordinating all-black outfits and fluffy white bunny ears.

With their confident poses and matching ensembles, the twins are clearly following in their mother’s fashionable footsteps.

Madonna looked effortlessly chic herself in an all-black outfit complete with statement sunglasses and knee-high boots, as the trio stood together outside on a bright spring day.

Another snap captured the family cheering on Chelsea Football Club — although not without some disappointment.

Madonna joked about the team’s loss to Legia Warszawa, sharing a moment of their watch party where everyone, including her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and the twins, sported black puffer jackets and watched intently from the sidelines.

Rounding out the weekend, the group attended a performance in London by acclaimed British artist Self Esteem.

Madonna posted a backstage photo with her longtime friends — producer and DJ Honey Dijon and choreographer Damien Jalet — further showcasing her ever-present ties to the global arts community.

Of course, no Easter celebration would be complete without sweet treats. Madonna offered a peek at the indulgent desserts she enjoyed, including colourful macarons tucked into Easter eggs that spelled out the word "MAMA."

The multi-Grammy Award winner also shared a heartwarming moment with her 24-year-old son Rocco, who looked dapper in a sleek black jacket while wrapping his arm around his mum. The pair posed side by side in a tender image that captured the close bond between mother and son.

Madonna's parenting style

Madonna is a devoted mother of six. She shares her eldest daughter Lourdes, 27, with ex-partner Carlos Leon, and her son Rocco with former husband, film director Guy Ritchie. Madonna went on to adopt four children — David, 18, Mercy, 18, and twins Stella and Estere — from Malawi, a country that holds a special place in her heart.

In a recent interview with People, Madonna reflected on her twins’ return to Malawi for the first time in eight years, sharing how meaningful the experience was for the entire family. "The girls have a lot of empathy for vulnerable children in need of life-saving medical care and they are very grateful to be living in a country where medical care is readily available for people," she explained.

Madonna also opened up about how she includes her children in her philanthropic efforts through her organisation, Raising Malawi. "We are so much closer because we have a common goal, and that is making Malawi a better country for kids to grow up," she said.