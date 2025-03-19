Madonna's children show support for their mom amid major project

Madonna is a proud mom of six, and always shows up to support her kids in their endeavors.

Her brood returned the favor on March 11 as they supported Madonna's Raising Malawi fundraising event that saw five of her six kids involved in their mother's project.

"A big Thank You to my friends and family who showed up on March 11th to help raise awareness and support for Raising Malawi, @raisingmalawi," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos from the night.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Madonna glows with pride over daughter Lourdes' unexpected performance: 'Little star'

"Our Work protecting the vulnerable children of Malawi and specifically the Mercy James Hospital - I built seven years ago - brought us altogether [sic]."

The "Material Girl" singer co-founded the charity with Michael Berg in 2006, and went on to build the hospital in her daughter's name.

In one stunning photo, Mercy played piano for the crowd, dressed in a black suit for the night with layered gold necklaces and a pair of gold hoops adorning her ears.

© Instagram Mercy played piano for the crowd at her mother's event

She was also pictured making a speech at the event as her proud mother watched on.

Madonna's daughter Lourdes was also in attendance, giving her mom a sweet kiss on the cheek. David, the blonde beauty's son, looked dapper in a pinstripe suit and tinted sunglasses as he towered over his mother.

Estere and Stella, her twin daughters, looked relaxed at the charity event, both donning green shirts and wide smiles as they hugged their mom.

© INstagram Her twin girls Stella and Estere were also in attendance

The Grammy winner's son Rocco was not in attendance at the Raising Malawi function; he is her only child with famed English director Guy Ritchie.

Madonna adopted David, Mercy, Stella and Estere from orphanages in Malawi, after feeling a pull towards expanding her family.

"Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, 'Why isn't my kitchen filled with dancing children?'" she told People. "There's so many children that need a home. I thought, 'What am I waiting for? Just do it.'"

© Instagram The singer adopted David, Mercy, and the twins from Malawi

She added at the time that her twins had settled into their new home and were an integral part of their family.

"It's like they've always been here," she told the publication.

Madonna shared that while parenting wasn't easy, her kids had always shown up for her in times of need, particularly when she was hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection in 2023.

She is close to all six of her kids

"As a mother, you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving," she wrote on Instagram.

"But when the chips were down, my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

The Queen of Pop has supported her children's dreams every step of the way, and most recently attended Lourdes' gig in New York where she debuted a slew of new music.