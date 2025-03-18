Madonna is a powerhouse performer who has influenced popular culture in more ways than we can count, so it's no surprise that her daughter, Lourdes Leon, is following in her footsteps.

The raven-haired beauty took to the stage on Saturday at Night Club 101 in New York to debut her new music to a cheering crowd. Her mother, who was sat in the audience, couldn't have been prouder for her daughter's big moment.

"Little star @lourdesleon," Madonna captioned an Instagram photo of the songstress mid-performance. "Can't wait for everyone to hear your new music!!! So proud of you."

WATCH: Madonna glows with pride over daughter Lourdes' unexpected performance: 'Little star'

The "Material Girl" singer also posted a video of Lourdes singing an emotional song on stage as the crowd watched on.

She wore a leather jacket with matching pants, adding an eye-catching necklace as her only accessory. She opted to wear her dark tresses in loose waves falling to her waist, looking ethereal on stage.

Lourdes' debut single, "Lock&Key", was released in 2022, under the stage name of Lolahol. Since then, she has performed at the Brava Madrid Music Festival and Parklife in Manchester, cementing herself as one to watch on the music scene.

© Instagram Madonna couldn't have been prouder of her daughter's performance

Madonna's daughter, whom she welcomed with personal trainer Carlos Leon, honed her performance skills at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance between 2014 and 2018.

She previously opened up to Interview magazine about finding her feet in the entertainment industry and navigating a career in the shadow of her mom.

"Honestly, actors really annoy me and I can't be around them. As for music, I can sing. I just don't care about it. Maybe it's too close to home," she said.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Lourdes has been steadily building her music career

"I've been judged from a young age, but I think that privacy is the reason why I was able to keep my wits about me and not find myself in a mental asylum," she added. "I want to figure out who the [expletive] I am before I let anyone else try to tell me who I am, you know?"

Lourdes is not the only one of Madonna's children to follow her into the world of music and performance.

David, her adopted son, joined his mother on stage at her New York City Pride variety show in 2022 and appeared multiple times to dance and sing with her amid her Celebration tour. He also teaches guitar lessons online, following his passion for the instrument.

© Kevin Mazur Madonna's son David joined her on stage to sing a duet

His sister, Mercy, also joined Madonna on stage, showcasing her incredible piano skills with her mother singing "Bad Girl" beside her.

Their sibling, Estere, made it a family affair when she strutted the catwalk on the Queen of Pop's stage to the roars of the crowd, before dancing to "Vogue".

© Kevin Mazur Estere's moves onstage went viral

She received a high score from her mother and sister, Lourdes, as they watched her showcase her dancing talent.

The Grammy winner is a mother of six and endlessly proud of her brood. She adopted David, Mercy, and her twins Stella and Estere from orphanages in Malawi, while she welcomed her son Rocco with famed director Guy Ritchie.