Madonna's twin daughters Stella and Estere look so grown up in latest photos

Madonna's six children are all growing up so fast!

The legendary pop icon took to Instagram to showcase her youngest daughters, Stella and Estere, in a sweet snap from her annual Oscars afterparty that saw the twins standing tall and joining their mother for a photoshoot.

The pair smiled widely for the shoot as they threw the eye-shaped confetti over their mom. They looked so grown up ahead of their 13th birthday in August.

Along with the twins, Madonna has welcomed four other children, whom she never fails to proudly gush about.

The superstar welcomed her eldest, Lourdes Leon, in 1996 with her then-boyfriend, Carlos Leon. She then married director Guy Ritchie and gave birth to their son, Rocco, in 2000.

Her third child, David, was adopted by the singer from Malawi in 2008, followed by her daughter, Mercy, whom she adopted a year later.

© Instagram Estere and Stella joined their mom for the photoshoot

As for Stella and Estere, who were born in Malawi in 2012, Madonna adopted them in 2017 when they were five years old.

"It's like they were always here," the "Material Girl" singer told People at the time. "It didn't take long for them to get acclimated."

"And they've learned, in time, that I'm their mother and nothing is going to change that," she added.

© Instagram Madonna surrounded by her six kids

As for why she chose to adopt for the third time when she welcomed Estere and Stella, Madonna shared that she couldn't wait to fill the house with even more love.

"Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, 'Why isn't my kitchen filled with dancing children?' There's so many children that need a home," she told the publication. "I thought, 'What am I waiting for? Just do it.'"

Madonna opened up about being a single parent to six children with ages ranging from 28 to 12.

She adopted the twins in 2017

She told Vanity Fair that motherhood "has been the most difficult, the hardest battle," adding, "Today I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job."

"Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art," she continued. "And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest."

The 66-year-old has been throwing the exclusive Oscars afterparty for 17 years alongside her manager, Guy Oseary. The party is famous for its strict no-camera policy, and welcomed A-list attendees like Demi Moore, Zoe Saldaña, Mikey Madison and Adrien Brody.

© Instagram The pop legend hosts the Oscars afterparty every year

"Throwing an Oscar party every year with my manager is challenging, stressful and time-consuming," she wrote in the caption alongside several pictures from the big bash. "But we always pull it off in the end…I got to spend time with people that I love and admire!!"

She added that a major highlight from the night was watching Lil' Wayne perform at the event.