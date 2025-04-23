American Pie star looks unrecognizable after 40 lbs weight loss - see the dramatic transformation

Jason Biggs looked unrecognizable as he stepped out at the 2025 City Harvest Gala: Carnaval in New York City looking dramatically transformed, having shed an impressive 40 pounds.

The American Pie actor, 46, revealed that his weight loss wasn’t about crash diets or celebrity quick fixes. Instead, it was the result of a slow and steady shift in his lifestyle, spurred on in part by the stress and excitement of directing his first feature film.

"It was probably the most stressed I've ever been in my life, professionally anyway," Jason shared with Daily Mail. "That contributed a little bit. There was just so much adrenaline, the rushed schedule, everything."

© Getty Images for City Harvest Jason has lost over 40 lbs

Jason looked confident and relaxed at the gala, donning a tailored navy suit paired with a crisp white shirt and classic leather loafers. Hosting the prestigious charity event at Cipriani 42nd Street, he posed happily for photographers, a far cry from the man once criticised for his fluctuating figure.

© Instagram Jason said he was fat shamed in the past

How did Jason lose weight?

Fans may be quick to assume Ozempic played a role in the actor's new look, but Jason was quick to shut down that theory. "No, it’s just healthier food," he said. "I was eating crap. I bike ride. I bike a lot. I go up the West Side Highway to New Jersey. It's one of my favorite things to do."

Though he didn’t set out with the exact figure in mind, Jason admitted, "I wanted to lose weight. I wanted to bring my cholesterol down and I brought it down."

The journey took about a year and a half — a process that included plenty of trial and error. "It’s been a few years of trying and going back and forth," he added. "But I guess it really stuck about a year and a half ago."

© Instagram Jason clapped back on Instagram

As someone who’s been open about his sobriety since 2017, Jason is always keeping an eye on tools that might help others in the recovery community. When asked about weight loss medications like Ozempic, he shared a thoughtful take: "I’ve heard nothing but good things. I heard it has benefits for addiction issues — it helps with cravings. So that’s super cool. If it can help addicts and alcoholics, then…yeah!"

Despite losing a significant amount of weight, Jason said surgery to remove loose skin isn’t on the cards. "Oh God no," he said with a laugh. "I haven’t lost that much. I’m just working out, trying to turn it into muscle."

And when it comes to future acting roles, he isn’t opposed to gaining it all back if the script calls for it. "Oh, I don’t care. I’ll take any role," he joked.

Jason's weight gain

Jason’s weight has been a subject of media scrutiny in the past. In 2015, he was body-shamed by tabloids for gaining weight, prompting him to clap back on Instagram with a hilarious post referencing his supposed "coke dealer" being in prison.

But over the years, Jason has found a healthier balance. In a 2018 interview with the same outlet, he described his habits as "average to maybe slightly better than average," but admitted his workouts are "very cyclical."

© Instagram Jason credits his weight loss to healthier food

"I’ll get into some streaks where I’m running a lot, or biking a lot, or playing tennis," he said. "But then I’ll stop and I won’t do it for a week at a time."

He credited his wife, author and actress Jenny Mollen, 45, for helping model a healthier lifestyle. "I’m married to a very healthy person. Jenny works out all the time. She eats very healthy," he said. "I get some of the residual effect of that."

Together, they’ve also found a routine that supports their family, including frequent walks near their New York City home with their two sons, Sid, 10, and Lazlo, seven. "We try to promote healthy living and exercise with the boys just by doing it ourselves."