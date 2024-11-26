Lizzo looked radiant on Saturday in an Instagram post that showcased the singer's incredible transformation following her dramatic weight loss

The 36-year-old stepped out with her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, sporting matching milkmaid braids over the weekend.

"My mom stole my hairstyle & ate me up," she quipped in the caption of her post. The accompanying video saw Lizzo lip-syncing to a humorous Kardashians clip where Kim accused Kourtney of copying her.

Lizzo is glowing as she steps out following incredible weight loss transformation

She wore a white billowing off-the-shoulder shirt with a white skirt featuring a denim waist design. Her skin looked flawless with a glowing makeup look and sparkly silver eyeshadow.

Lizzo's mother was her twin in the video, wearing the same hairstyle and a leopard print coat.

Fans quickly jumped to the comments section when they saw Lizzo's incredible transformation, with one writing, "She looks stunning!" while another posted, "okay queeenn".

© Instagram The singer looks incredible in her new Instagram post

While some alluded to the idea that Lizzo had used weight loss drugs to achieve her transformation, others were quick to lift her up, with one fan writing, "She was beautiful before and is beautiful now".

The body positivity icon has been open about her weight loss journey on social media, often showcasing her daily workouts and her delicious and nutritious meals.

"I've been methodical, losing weight very slowly," she told The New York Times in March.

© Instagram Lizzo has been open about her weight loss journey on social media

"I don't really see it because if anyone who's on a natural weight-loss journey knows, losing weight is actually the slowest thing in the world, and you don't really notice it until you notice it," she said.

"Also, the scale's not really moving. But anyway, that doesn't matter. I'm super proud of my current lifestyle."

She also told the publication that she is striving for body neutrality rather than body positivity, as she felt it was more achievable.

© Instagram The 36-year-old explained that she is focusing on body neutrality rather than body positivity

While body positivity focuses on unconditional self-love, body neutrality de-centers the body and aims to cultivate appreciation for what it can do rather than its aesthetic value.

Lizzo has been adamant that the purpose behind her weight loss journey is not to be smaller but to feel better in herself, as she explained in a 2023 TikTok video.

"I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they're doing is to be thin," she said. "I'm not trying to be thin. I don't ever want to be thin."

© Instagram She was a vegan for four years before reintroducing animal proteins into her diet

"Will my body fluctuate from this size? Will I get a little smaller depending on some of the choices I make or a little bigger, depending on some of the choices I make in my life. Yes, I'm used to fluctuating."

The "Truth Hurts" singer was a vegan for four years until recently when she reintroduced animal protein into her diet.

"I lead a very healthy lifestyle– mentally, spiritually, I try to keep everything I put in my body super clean," she told Vanity Fair in October.

"Health is something I prioritize, wherever that leads me physically. Like veganism, people were like, 'You're a vegan? What, are you deep frying the lettuce?' I'm not a vegan to lose weight, I just feel better when I eat plants."